Big Ten postpones football season, becoming first Power Five conference to make the call

The Big Ten is canceling its fall football season, and will attempt to play in the spring, the league announced Tuesday.
It is the first Power Five conference to announce it will not play this fall because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, although the Pac-12 could soon be joining the Big Ten.
Pac-12 presidents were scheduled to receive a report from the conference’s medical advisory panel Tuesday suggesting contact and competitive sports activities should be paused. The Pac-12′s season is scheduled to start Sept. 26.
“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and the Northwestern University president.
Advertisement
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” said Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.
“As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney