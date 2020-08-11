Big Ten postpones football season, becoming first Power Five conference to make the call

The Big Ten is canceling its fall football season, and will attempt to play in the spring, the league announced Tuesday.

It is the first Power Five conference to announce it will not play this fall because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, although the Pac-12 could soon be joining the Big Ten.

Pac-12 presidents were scheduled to receive a report from the conference’s medical advisory panel Tuesday suggesting contact and competitive sports activities should be paused. The Pac-12′s season is scheduled to start Sept. 26.