NHL playoffs

Bruins-Hurricanes Game 1 delayed by Blue Jackets-Lightning marathon

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated August 11, 2020, 20 minutes ago
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella handles bench duties during the second period of Tuesday's marathon against Tampa Bay.
The Bruins were forced to hit pause on their postseason even before the puck dropped prior to Tuesday’s Game 1 against Carolina.

Things were stalled because they were waiting on the finish of Game 1 of the Columbus-Tampa Bay series, a marathon that was heading into the fourth overtime as of Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Boston-Carolina was initially scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

One of the reasons for the time span between games? Because the games are being played in the Toronto bubble, the arena needs roughly 90 minutes to reset things and clean the ice.

