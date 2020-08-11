Bruins-Hurricanes Game 1 delayed by Blue Jackets-Lightning marathon

The Bruins were forced to hit pause on their postseason even before the puck dropped prior to Tuesday’s Game 1 against Carolina.
Things were stalled because they were waiting on the finish of Game 1 of the Columbus-Tampa Bay series, a marathon that was heading into the fourth overtime as of Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Boston-Carolina was initially scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
One of the reasons for the time span between games? Because the games are being played in the Toronto bubble, the arena needs roughly 90 minutes to reset things and clean the ice.
This will be a late start for a Bruins game, but not the latest ever.— Matt Porter (@mattyports) August 11, 2020
That is believed to be a Bruins-Black Hawks game on Dec. 22, 1946. Puck drop was 11:35 p.m. ET because the Bruins' train from Montreal to Chicago was delayed.
