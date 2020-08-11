fb-pixel
Rays at Red Sox | 7:30 p.m. (NESN+)

Game 17: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 11, 2020, 1 hour ago
Martin Perez gets the start Tuesday night for the Red Sox against the Rays.
Martin Perez gets the start Tuesday night for the Red Sox against the Rays.Mike Carlson/Getty

The Red Sox will be back at it tonight against the Rays after dropping last night’s four-hour-and-24-minute marathon, 8-7, in the series opener.

Lineups

Red Sox (6-10): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (2-1, 3.45)

Rays (9-8): TBA

Pitching: RHP Andrew Kittredge (0-0, 2.35)

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN+/WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Perez: Zunino 6-20, Diaz 4-12, Kiermaier 1-9, Adames 1-7, Meadows 1-7, Robertson 3-5, Renfroe 0-2, Lowe 2-5, Brosseau 1-4, Wendle 0-3, Margot 0-3, Martinez 1-2, Choi 0-1

Red Sox vs. Kittredge: Bogaerts 2-7, Martinez 3-7, Benintendi 0-6, Vazquez 0-4, Bradley 2-5, Devers 0-3, Moreland 0-2, Pillar 0-2, Chavis 0-2, Lin 0-1, Arauz 0-1

Stat of the Day: Xander Bogaerts is batting .382 with a .500 on base percentage over his last 11 games.

Notes: Perez has won his last two starts while allowing just two runs over 10⅔ innings. He is 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA in nine career starts against Tampa Bay. ... Michael Chavis has seven hits in his last 20 at-bats, following an 0-for-25 stretch. ... Kevin Plawecki has hit safely in each of his four games this year, all starts at catcher. ... Manuel Margot has recorded multiple hits in three of his four games against the Red Sox. ... Kittredge recorded the save in last night’s win and will serve as the opener tonight. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 in 10 career starts, all serving as the opener.

