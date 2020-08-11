Game 17: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will be back at it tonight against the Rays after dropping last night’s four-hour-and-24-minute marathon, 8-7, in the series opener .

Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (2-1, 3.45)

Rays (9-8): TBA

Pitching: RHP Andrew Kittredge (0-0, 2.35)

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN+/WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Perez: Zunino 6-20, Diaz 4-12, Kiermaier 1-9, Adames 1-7, Meadows 1-7, Robertson 3-5, Renfroe 0-2, Lowe 2-5, Brosseau 1-4, Wendle 0-3, Margot 0-3, Martinez 1-2, Choi 0-1

Red Sox vs. Kittredge: Bogaerts 2-7, Martinez 3-7, Benintendi 0-6, Vazquez 0-4, Bradley 2-5, Devers 0-3, Moreland 0-2, Pillar 0-2, Chavis 0-2, Lin 0-1, Arauz 0-1

Stat of the Day: Xander Bogaerts is batting .382 with a .500 on base percentage over his last 11 games.

Notes: Perez has won his last two starts while allowing just two runs over 10⅔ innings. He is 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA in nine career starts against Tampa Bay. ... Michael Chavis has seven hits in his last 20 at-bats, following an 0-for-25 stretch. ... Kevin Plawecki has hit safely in each of his four games this year, all starts at catcher. ... Manuel Margot has recorded multiple hits in three of his four games against the Red Sox. ... Kittredge recorded the save in last night’s win and will serve as the opener tonight. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 in 10 career starts, all serving as the opener.

