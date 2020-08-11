Bruins game moved to Wednesday because of five-OT marathon

That game was set to begin some 90 minutes after Tampa Bay-Columbus ended, but those teams were in the fourth intermission as 9 p.m. approached. At that point, it was the fifth-longest game in league history.

As the Blue Jackets and Lightning game entered its fifth overtime Tuesday night, the NHL rescheduled Game 1 of the Boston-Carolina series to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Bruins were set to speak to the media before leaving Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. While the Lightning-Blue Jackets game dragged on, the Bruins had time to return to their hotels and grab another pregame nap.

They could have taken a hot shower, then a cold shower, then done another workout.

They could have called their loved ones. All of them. Even their second cousins.

Or they could have sat there, like hockey fans worldwide, and watched every second of the six-hour-plus marathon that began at 3 p.m.

Bjork’s assignment

Anders Bjork technically has three playoff games under his belt. The NHL is counting statistics from the round-robin, even though the Bruins and others in their boat last week considered those games a tune-up for the real thing.

So, Game 1 of the first round against Carolina will be his proper postseason debut, and the Bruins are hopeful Bjork, among others charged with providing supplemental offense, can bring a little more than he did during the glorified exhibitions.

The buzzwords for Bjork: disrupt, attack, fire.

Coach Bruce Cassidy, noting Bjork has improved his defensive and forechecking awareness, said he must use his speed to challenge Carolina’s breakouts. As a right winger on a third line with center Charlie Coyle and left wing Nick Ritchie, he was charged with troubling Hurricanes left-side defensemen Jaccob Slavin, Brady Skjei, and Jake Gardiner when they have the puck.

Bjork, who submitted 9-10—19 line in 58 regular-season games, was scoreless in the round-robin, but he showed a willingness to get to the net, a nonnegotiable facet of creating good looks in the playoffs. “He took some hits to do it,” Cassidy said Tuesday. “We’d like to see him be able to protect himself when he gets in there and still make plays. Which is a little bit of experience.

“And shoot the puck. Shoot to score. When it’s his turn to shoot, shoot. Someone on that line has to score eventually.”

Last season, Coyle was a force on the third line, contributing 16 points in 24 playoff games (same as David Krejci, tied for fifth on the team). The Bruins entered this postseason hoping Ritchie, swapped for the more skilled, less physical Danton Heinen, and fellow ex-Duck Ondrej Kase were upgrades to a team that also lost Marcus Johansson (11 playoff points; left for Buffalo via free agency).

If Bjork is following his coach’s orders, he will read off Coyle, who has carried the third line all season. Carolina’s man-to-man scheme in the defensive zone means Coyle — “a horse down low with the puck,” Cassidy said — could open room for a buzzing Bjork and a crashing Ritchie.

“Read off him,” Cassidy said. “Know when he needs help and know when to clear out for him and just find some open ice and be available so if he beats his guy, you’re open for a quick play.”

Another homegrown player for the Bruins, Jeremy Lauzon, was slotted on the third defense pair with Matt Grzelcyk. Lauzon got the nod over fellow rookie Connor Clifton and veteran John Moore. Lauzon earned that distinction from January to March, and locked up the spot in camp last month. “The way we finished the year, we’re not burying that part of the season,” Cassidy said. “We just felt that gave us the best balance in our lineup of size and puck moving ability with Lauzy in there.”

Rask the man

Tuukka Rask is likely to work the duration of the playoff run, but the compressed playoff slate presented a wrinkle that could keep him on the bench next week.

Every playoff series this year includes a back-to-back. The Bruins and Hurricanes will play Games 5 and 6, if necessary, next Wednesday and Thursday.

The Hurricanes used both Petr Mrazek and James Reimer in their preliminary-round series against the Rangers, and are expected to do the same this round. The Bruins, meanwhile, haven’t called on a goalie to play twice in two days since November 2018, when Rask took a personal leave. Jaroslav Halak stopped 75 of 77 shots in wins over Toronto and Vegas.

Cassidy wasn’t sure how he would play it this round.

“That’s a long way away,” he said. “One of the advantages we felt we had if there hadn’t been a pause going into the playoffs is that both our goalies would have been fresh, by design. So we lose a bit of that advantage to some teams that use one guy, but it is what it is. Tuukka is starting. He’s looked good the last couple times in the net, so it’s his ball to run with for now and we’ll kind of cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Hamilton expected back

Top-pair blue liner Dougie Hamilton is expected to return to the Hurricanes’ lineup, reuniting with Slavin. Last year, the TD Garden crowd gave it to Hamilton in Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Hamilton, swapped for Calgary’s first and second picks in the 2015 draft (which became Zach Senyshyn and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson), took a pair of third-period penalties in Game 1 of last year’s East finals, one of which became Patrice Bergeron’s power-play winner.

Hamilton, the Bruins first-round pick (ninth overall) in 2011, last played Jan. 16, when he broke his left fibula. He sustained a different, undisclosed injury before the return.

Hamilton moved into elite territory this season, earning widespread notice for the Norris Trophy before his midseason injury. He had 14 goals and 40 points in 47 games, well on his way to surpassing his career highs of 18 goals and 50 points. Of the 164 defensemen who played 700 minutes at five on five, Hamilton was third in shot attempts allowed per 60 minutes, fourth in scoring chances allowed per 60, and fifth in goals allowed per 60.

The Bruins, particularly Brad Marchand, were able to get under the skin of the Hurricanes in last year’s series. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour didn’t envision his team “taking silly penalties in any game, regular season or certainly not playoffs,” he said. “I think we were a little bit frustrated because we got behind and things weren’t working. I would hope that doesn’t happen this year.”

He was concerned about the sharpness, given the layoff. "Hopefully it's not an issue," he said.

Different feeling

In the Toronto bubble, Cassidy was feeling the butterflies and apprehension that come with the start of the playoffs. He was missing the energy of the crowd.

“You can’t replicate that with no fans in there,” he said. “It’s just different.”

An avowed Globe reader and consumer of good hockey writing, Cassidy said he’ll also miss “the media buzz,” he said. “Not going to lie. People are around, you’re running into people from different cities. You’re talking hockey, and you don’t have that around here. I always find that’s part of the playoffs that won’t be available to us, or to the players.

“The lack of energy from those two areas that you have to create yourself. But once the puck drops, I think it’ll be the same.”

Late start

The latest local start time for a Bruins game is believed to be a match with the Chicago Black Hawks on Dec. 22, 1946. Puck drop was 10:35 p.m. Central time because the Bruins’ train from Montreal to Chicago was delayed. “The large crowd [of 17,965] waited more than two hours before the Bruins showed up for the game,” read the next day’s Globe. “They were involved in a transportation tieup near Detroit from Montreal. A police escort met them at the train and sirened them to the Stadium where they took the ice at 10:35 CST, two hours and five minutes late.” The Bruins lost, 5-1 … Game 1 will be Marchand’s 112th playoff game for the Bruins, moving him past Rick Middleton and into seventh place in team history. If they escape the Carolina series, Zdeno Chara (141), Bergeron (140), and Krejci (136) could eclipse Wayne Cashman (145), who is second. Ray Bourque is the franchise leader, with 180 … Counting his days in Ottawa, Chara has suited up for 186 playoff games, same as pesky pair Esa Tikkanen and Dale Hunter (28th all time) … The Bruins won their only game against the Hurricanes this season, Halak earning a 2-0 shutout at TD Garden on Dec. 3. It was Halak’s 500th career game. The other two meetings (March 31 at Carolina and April 4 in Boston) were canceled.

