On the mound and at the plate, Dom Cavanagh carries Ashland to MIBL semifinal win

“Dom Cavanagh is nails,” Obid said. “He is the best gamer that I’ve seen in my years of being involved in any sport, in all athletics.”

He’s grown to expect that kind of production from Cavanagh, and he called his performance against Quincy the best game he’s seen him pitch.

QUINCY — Ashland manager Jake Obid was not surprised to see Dom Cavanagh shine on the mound or deliver at the plate in the game’s biggest moments Tuesday evening.

Cavanagh struck out seven in a complete-game effort, fueling top-seeded Ashland to a 4-1 semifinal win over fourth-seeded Quincy in the Massachusetts Independent Baseball League playoffs at Adams Field. He also drove in two with a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth to put Ashland in front for good.

Advertisement

Tyler Dossas (3 for 3, 2 RBIs), a 2020 Assabet Valley Tech grad, brought home Cavanagh on a double to left-center for the 4-1 cushion. And that was more than enough for Ashland to earn a matchup with third-seeded Medfield on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the championship of the double-elimination tournament that also features second-seeded Braintree.

It was a balanced effort Tuesday. But Cavanagh – who last fall quarterbacked Ashland High to its Super Bowl title since 1995 – was ultimately the difference on the mound in what Obid said could be the last game he ever pitches.

“My teammates picked me up well,” said Cavanagh, who will play football at the University of New Hampshire.

“My teammates gave me energy and stayed confident in me. That’s all I can really ask for. That’s what keeps me going.”

Dossas drove in Sam Farrell with a single in the first to put Ashland ahead 1-0. Quincy evened the score in the fifth on an RBI single from Zach Hatfield that plated Gavin Toland. But Ashland responded right away with three runs to earn a date with Medfield.

Advertisement

In the first matchup of the night, Medfield cruised past second-seeded Braintree, 13-0, in five innings. Medfield came in as the lower seed, but it pieced together a masterful performance from start to finish against a perennially strong program.

Dennis Folan belted a grand slam to right to highlight an 8-run fifth inning. Ben Leonard added a two-run single in the first, and Ryan Murray plated two with a single to right in a three-run third.

Medfield righthander Drew Baacke surrendered an infield single to the first batter and didn’t allow a hit after that, striking out four and commanding his pitches well all game. Baacke was slightly disappointed he allowed a hit, but he was more than happy to take the win and advance to a winners’ bracket game on Wednesday night.

“My off-speed was working,” Baacke said. “I kept everything low, which I think really helped me. We all made the plays, and our bats came alive. It was a great team effort.”

Medfield's Dennis Folan, (16) celebrates his grand slam during an 8-run fifth inning of his team's 13-0 semifinal win on Tuesday night in Quincy. Barry Chin/Globe Staff