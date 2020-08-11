Patriots lose LB Brandon King to PUP list, add DL Darius Kilgo

The Patriots placed linebacker/special teamer Brandon King on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List and signed defensive lineman Darius Kilgo on Tuesday.

King is a special teams standout — the 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pounder has played in 57 regular-season games since he arrived in Foxborough prior to the 2015 season. He suffered a torn quad last August, and spent the entire season on injured reserve, but in 2018, he was third on the team in special teams snaps with 281, trailing only Nate Ebner and Matthew Slater.

The move means King will miss the first six games of the regular season (at a minimum) and does not counts toward the team’s active roster until/if activated.