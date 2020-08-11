Rays make hay against Red Sox bullpen again

No matter. Six Rays pitchers followed and shut down the Red Sox in an 8-2 victory at Fenway Park. Tampa Bay improved to 10-8 while the Red Sox fell to 6-11. The disparity in the standings reflects the state of pitching in the two organizations.

With starters Charlie Morton and Yonny Chirinos both on the injured list, Tampa Bay has had little choice but to return to the practice of employing openers in some of their rotation spots. On Tuesday night, the strategy was almost immediately imperiled when righthander Andrew Kittredge left the game with right elbow soreness after facing just two Red Sox hitters.

There is a reason why the Rays in many ways represent the pitching model to which the Red Sox aspire.

Tampa Bay continues to endure injuries unflinchingly by tapping a seemingly bottomless reservoir of pitchers who find ways to excel. Since 2008, their 3.78 ERA is easily the best in the American League. They’ve cultivated talented homegrown pitchers, but they’ve also proven successful time and again in taking castoffs and building upon their strengths to elicit career-best performances.

“We’ve got special people that can see some things, look beyond maybe some normal stat lines to find some really good quality pitchers,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of his team’s pitching depth. “We’ve learned over time that you don’t always have to have the best one through nine. To have that depth can be really, really important over the course of a season – certainly a 162-game season [and] now a 60-game season with a very unique build-up. We’re in the thick of it being tested right now.”

The Rays are passing that test thus far in ways that have eluded the Red Sox this year. Over time, the Sox — whose baseball operations department is now being overseen by former Rays exec Chaim Bloom — hope to achieve something similar, generating top-end pitchers in the big leagues with waves of depth following behind them in the minors.

But there are no shortcuts for the Sox in that process. And on Tuesday night, the remaining distance they have to travel proved painfully apparent.

Some takeaways from the game:

▪ From 2012-18, Martin Perez featured a blunt approach, heavy on two- and four-seam fastballs intended to induce bad contact. With the Twins last season, he added a cutter intended to steer clear of opponents’ barrels with hard late movement in a different direction.

But this year, he’s continued his metamorphosis by making more extensive usage of a changeup – a pitch that features late fade and that Perez seems to command impeccably. That was certainly the case on Tuesday night, when Perez threw changeups on 32 of his 94 offerings (34 percent), getting seven of his 10 swings-and-misses with the offering. For the season, the lefty has thrown the pitch roughly 30 percent of the time, blowing away his prior career high for usage.

The results for Perez on Tuesday were impressive, albeit after an initial falter. Rays second baseman Mike Brosseau led off the game by jumping on a two-seam fastball and lining it to the opposite field and into the visitors’ bullpen for a 1-0 lead.

Perhaps chastened by the first homer he’s allowed this year, Perez then retreated from the two-seamer and minimized hard contact with his cutter/changeup combination. Though the Rays nipped him for another run in the third inning with a Brosseau double down the third-base line and a Yandy Diaz single to right, Perez delivered 5⅔ strong innings in which he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks.

Though he left with a 2-1 deficit, the lefthander continued to assert himself as a reliable presence in the rotation to this point. He’s worked at least five innings in each of his four starts, allowing two runs or fewer in each of his last three to forge a 3.38 ERA for the season.

▪ A close game unraveled completely for the Red Sox after Perez left the game. After Austin Brice stranded an inherited runner to end the sixth, he had a disastrous seventh, allowing four hits and a walk while being charged with five runs and recording just one more out. The Sox have now had seven outings in which relievers were charged with at least three runs, second most in the majors.

With the losses of Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez as well as the trade of David Price, the rotation’s lack of depth has been glaring. But the loss of lefties Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor has had a profound impact on the team’s bullpen, and between the innings being sought from the relief corps and the shortage of top-end arms, the Sox have endured several games that got out of hand due to their thinned-out bullpen.

▪ Andrew Benintendi’s restoration to the leadoff spot Tuesday was surprising given the depth of his struggles to this point. He entered the game having put balls in play in just 44 percent of his plate appearances, the lowest rate in the big leagues.

On Tuesday, however, he forged his first multi-hit game of the season thanks to the ability to put the ball in play. He led off the contest with an infield hit on a softly hit ball, then secured his second hit of the night by singling off the glove of Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi. It wasn’t exactly a laser show, but for Benintendi, the night represented perhaps a starting point as he seeks to gain some traction in 2020.

