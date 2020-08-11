Red-hot Suns knock off Sixers for seventh straight win

Mikal Bridges added 24 points and Ricky Rubio had 16 points with 10 assists for the Suns, who began the day only one game behind eighth-place Memphis in the four-way playoff race in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies missed another chance to guarantee themselves a spot in the play-in series by losing to the Celtics.

Devin Booker scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns preserved their playoff hopes by beating the Philadelphia 76ers, 130-117, on Tuesday to remain undefeated in the NBA restart.

Phoenix is 7-0, the only undefeated team in the restart, and an unlikely factor in the tight race for a spot in this weekend’s play-in for the final playoff spot.

Phoenix pulled away late after leading only 105-102 following back-to-back baskets by Alec Burks, who led the 76ers with 23 points.

A dunk by Cameron Johnson capped a 10-3 run that stretched the lead to 115-105.





Shake Milton was Philadelphia’s only healthy starter against the Suns. The 76ers were without Ben Simmons (knee), Joel Embiid (left ankle), Tobias Harris (sore right ankle), and Al Horford (sore left knee). Josh Richardson was rested.





























In another game involved in the race for the final playoff spot in the West, Keldon Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and San Antonio kept alive its chances of becoming the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances with a 123-105 victory over the Houston Rockets.

San Antonio has won three straight and five out of seven since arriving in the Florida bubble. DeMar DeRozan added 23 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.





Russell Westbrook had 20 points and seven turnovers in his first game back in the lineup for Houston after missing two games with a bruised right quadriceps.

Thomas trophy pulled from auction

The NBA all-star MVP trophy awarded to Isiah Thomas in 1984 was removed from the online catalogue of an auction house after the former Detroit Pistons star said that it had been stolen. Dallas-based Heritage Auctions withdrew the item and canceled all bids, promising an investigation after Thomas offered specifics on where and when the trophy had been stolen.

“This trophy was stolen from St. Joseph High School the night Mr. Pingatore my coach died,” Thomas tweeted. “It belongs to me. You stole my trophy please return it!”

“Mr. Pingatore” is Gene Pingatore, who was the winningest boys’ high school basketball coach in Illinois history and gained wider fame in the 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams.” He died in June 26, 2019, at the age of 82.

Nets stay on roll, top Magic

Jeremiah Martin and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot each scored 24 points, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic, 108-96, as both teams looked ahead to the playoffs. The Nets improved to 5-2 in the restart with their third straight victory. They have one game remaining before a first-round series against defending champion Toronto. The Magic are locked into the eighth seed and will face Milwaukee … Tom Thibodeau made the first addition to his New York Knicks coaching staff, hiring Kenny Payne as an assistant. Payne has spent the last 10 years at Kentucky, where he has been John Calipari’s associate head coach since 2014. He was part of the staff that won the 2012 national championship and won its first 38 games in 2014-15.

