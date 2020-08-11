Titans place LB Vic Beasley on non-football injury list

The Tennessee Titans placed linebacker Vic Beasley on the non-football injury list days after he finally reported for training camp. The Titans announced Tuesday Beasley must pass a physical before he can rejoin practices. They also waived injured linebacker Reggie Gilbert . Beasley, who signed a one-year deal for $9.5 million in March, waited 10 days before reporting for training camp. He had to pass three COVID-19 tests since reporting Aug. 7 before taking a physical with the Titans. “Vic’s here, which I’m excited about,” coach Mike Vrabel said a couple hours before the Titans announced Beasley had been put on the non-football injury list. “He’s been in the meetings, he’s working through the same program, the same schedule that everybody else is.” The eighth pick overall in 2015 out of Clemson by Atlanta, Beasley led the NFL with 15½ sacks in 2016 and has 37½ sacks in his career. He started 15 of 16 games played last season and is expected to be a key piece of the defensive front opposite Harold Landry .

Advertisement

Chiefs’ Hill beats Hardman in foot race

Mecole Hardman is probably faster than 99 percent of players in the NFL. Tyreek Hill happens to be in the 1 percent. The two Chiefs wide receivers have traded barbs about their speed ever since Hardman was chosen in the second round of last year’s draft. Hardman and Hill both have world-class speed — that much was never in question — but just who was the fastest man in Kansas City wasn’t settled until the two lined up in the team’s indoor facility this past week. Hill won easily. Hardman copped to it on social media with a sad-face emoji. “Every day we find ways to better ourselves,” Hill said in a social media posting. “Really enjoyed the competition level and the way we push each other. It’s all love.”

Advertisement

Tennis

Off six months, Serena rallies vs. pponent ranked outside the top 50

Serena Williams was calm in a return more dramatic than some might have expected even after a long layoff. Williams needed to rally to win in her comeback following a six-month layoff, beating unseeded American Bernarda Pera, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, in the first round of the Top Seed Open at Lexington, Ky. Looking to return to form following the break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the 23-time Grand Slam champion labored to avoid her 14th loss to an opponent ranked 60th. Up-and-coming Coco Gauff, 16, moved on to the next round by beating Caroline Dolehide, 7-5, 7-5 … Top-seeded Simona Halep had to fight hard to advance to the second round of the Prague Open in beating unseeded Polana Hercog, 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (3) at Prague.

Colleges

Ruling aids call to pay student-athetes

A court decision the NCAA said will hurt college sports by allowing certain student-athletes to be paid “vast sums” of money as “educational expenses” will go into effect after the Supreme Court declined Tuesday to intervene at this point. The ruling applies to athletes in Division 1 football and basketball programs. The NCAA said the ruling “effectively created a pay-for-play system for all student-athletes, allowing them to be paid both ‘unlimited’ amounts for participating in ‘internships’” and an additional $5,600 or more each year they remain eligible to play their sport. The decision is another victory for those who want college athletes compensated beyond just a scholarship, and there are more changes coming on that front. The NCAA is in the process of changing its rules to permit athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses. That should open opportunities for athletes to be paid for endorsement and sponsorship deals, for appearances and for promoting products or events on social media accounts.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Scottish soccer season in peril

The Scottish soccer season was thrown into disarray after upcoming games involving Celtic and Aberdeen were postponed at the request of the country’s government following breaches of coronavirus rules by players. Soccer authorities and government officials held a meeting after Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli took a secret trip to Spain, failed to self-isolate on his return, and played in a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock in the league on Sunday. “It is difficult to imagine a more irresponsible action in current circumstances,” Celtic, the Scottish champion, said in a statement strongly condemning the actions of Bolingoli, “and we find it beyond explanation.” A game between Aberdeen and St. Johnstone on Saturday was postponed a day earlier after two Aberdeen players tested positive for COVID-19 and a further six were instructed to self-isolate following a night out in a bar. That led to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning that soccer players’ privileges to play during the ongoing safety restrictions in Scotland would be at risk if a similar situation arose .