Reflections on life with Boston’s storefront art installations

AREA CODE Art Fair, the scrappy, hastily organized, all-volunteer New England-focused fair , spotlights 11 masters-level artists in local storefronts. Independent curator Jen Mergel chose the talent and worked with Space Us, an agency that activates underutilized spaces, to place the art. I visited a few around town.

For artists on the cusps of their careers, the pandemic has made for a sputtering launch.

Jen Mawson's "Flowers" can be seen at Zone 3 in Allston.

Like the early 1960s-era sculptures of Alice Adams, Mia Fabrizio’s clarion, reductive, painting-like works at Arsenal Yards dig under the skin of building materials. She pierces drywall to carve roses in “Wallflowers.” Spatial illusion pulls the eye into a room in “reflections of the way life used to be,” but the abraded surface of plywood snaps perspective back to flatness. Ping-ponging between spaciousness and what lies beneath the surface, Fabrizio renders a tension between public and private that’s especially fraught these days.

Mia Fabrizio's "reflections of the way life used to be." Mia Fabrizio/Courtesy AREA CODE Art Fair

Window reflections can obscure art. So it is with the mixed-media, painting/sculpture hybrids by Julian MacMillan and Scott Lerner at La Brasa Restaurant in Somerville. When I was there, the angle of the late-morning sun obscured Lerner’s “Dimensional Distance,” which sets a bust of a head in front of a painting of a head (or perhaps two). Still, the window added another canny layer of distance.

Scott Lerner's "Dimensional Distance." Scott Lerner/Courtesy AREA CODE Art Fair

MacMillan’s painted Styrofoam sculptures with photos embedded in resin entered into a lively dialogue with the restaurant’s potted plants. “Bush (Burner With Fossils)” resembles a red cactus studded with glossy images of green foliage. The piece evokes sun-baked flora clinging to verdant memories after climate collapse.

Julian McMillan's "Bush (Burner With Fossils)." Julian McMillan/Courtesy AREA CODE Art Fair

Ravaged greenery also appears in Jen Mawson’s photographs at Zone 3 in Allston. “Flowers” depicts dead blooms positioned in a window behind paper cutouts that framed them better when they were alive. The wilted flowers recall quarantine-weary folks ever at the window, set apart from the outside world.

Art helps us to calibrate our own reality. It’s nourishing to see it in person, and in public, even behind windows.

AREA CODE Art Fair Storefront Projects

Mia Fabrizio at Arsenal Yards (near Ben and Jerry’s), 485 Arsenal St., Watertown

Julian MacMillan and Scott Lerner, at La Brasa Restaurant, 124 Broadway, Somerville

Jen Mawson at Zone 3, 267 Western Ave., Allston

Through Aug. 31, www.areacodeartfair.com/storefrontproject





Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.