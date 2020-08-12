Sweet dramedy ‘Frayed’ is held together by rich ensemble

With shows such as “In My Skin” on Hulu and “The Capture” on Peacock, this summer has been especially strong when it comes to British programming. “Frayed” is another import that showed up on HBO Max recently, and it’s a sweet, beautifully acted, and sometimes raunchy family dramedy. It’s not worth getting HBO Max simply for “Frayed,” but if you already have the streaming service you might want to give the six-episode first season a go.

Actually, “Frayed,” which is set in the 1980s, is a British-Australian coproduction, and most of it takes place in Australia. The premise is reminiscent of “Schitt’s Creek”: Super wealthy Londoner Simone (show creator Sarah Kendall) loses her husband and their fortune overnight, and winds up bringing her two teen kids back home to Australia to live with her financially struggling mother and brother. Simone left the town abruptly after high school, and her family and her ex-boyfriend still hold it against her. They also don’t like her fancy attitude, which she cultivated in England as a wealthy lady. Indeed, her real name, which her family uses, is Sammy, short for Samantha.