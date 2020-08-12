Harris a reassuring choice among Boston business executives

With those assessments, Pagliuca, a Biden supporter who ran for Ted Kennedy’s Senate seat in 2009, and Minehan summed up the reaction of many Democrats in the Massachusetts business world to Harris’s historic addition to the Biden ticket.

“She’s got experience at the state level in the biggest state in the country. She’s got experience at the national level,” said Cathy Minehan, former chief executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

“A great choice. She is smart and she is pragmatic,” Stephen Pagliuca, the private equity investor and co-owner of the Boston Celtics, said of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s newly minted running mate . “Business likes pragmatic.”

She will be the first Black woman and person of Indian descent to appear on a major party presidential ballot, a candidate almost tailor-made for a moment in American history when white-male hegemony is being challenged as never before. But unlike Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders — two Senate colleagues who also challenged Biden for the nomination before bowing out — Harris doesn’t scare the bejeebers out of the state’s Democratic corporate establishment.

“She will continue to build momentum for the campaign,” added John Fish, chief executive of Boston construction company Suffolk.

The junior senator from California is left of center, but business people in her party see her as a politician who will push for gradual change and, just as important, won’t demonize them. Just like Biden.

“As a woman entrepreneur and business owner, I know that a Biden/Harris ticket, representing gender and ethnic diversity as well as experience, will be great for the country — and that means it will be great for business,” said Maura FitzGerald, cofounder and partner at V2 Communications, a Boston public relations firm.

Harris, as California’s attorney general, did push back on Wall Street after the 2008 financial crisis, threatening to drop out of a national settlement over mortgage-lending abuses. She wrangled a bigger payout for California residents. During her presidential run, she proposed to tax financial transactions such as stock and bond trades and end foreign tax shelters to fund her universal health care plan.

She was a co-sponsor of Sander’s Medicare for All bill in 2019, but after drawing flak during the primary campaign she backpedaled, proposing a 10-year phase-in period and allowing consumers a choice between public and private Medicare plans.

As a presidential candidate, Harris backed the Green New Deal, legalization of marijuana, investing $100 billion into Black home-ownership programs, and forgiving student debt for borrowers making less than $100,000 a year. All are mainstream Democratic ideas.

Perhaps her most progressive economic proposal was the Livable Incomes for Families Today Act, which would provide working- and middle-class families with a refundable tax credit of up to $500 a month.

Jim Rooney, chief executive of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, said he expects opponents may try to brand a Biden-Harris ticket as “far left,” but he doubts that tag will stick with much of the business community.

“I don’t think there’s evidence to that effect,” Rooney said. “Joe Biden’s history is more of a centrist, a practical guy. Senator Harris, from what I know about her, is middle-of-the-road, pragmatic as well.”

For some business leaders, picking Harris, a child of immigrants, could be helpful toward restoring the country’s international reputation as a place that is welcoming to newcomers.

“This is the diverse, inclusive, equitable America,” said Colette Phillips, an Antiguan native who runs a communications firm in Boston. “It sends a very strong message: It says to the world, ‘America is back.’”

And amid the recent Black Lives Matter protests, companies of all sizes are examining how to diversify their boardrooms and C-suites.

“The business community, and particularly our business community, is very focused on making progress on race,” said Micho Spring, New England president of public relations firm Weber Shandwick. “The right tone at the national level will be recognized as incredibly important to achieve that,” Spring added, saying she was speaking for herself and not Weber Shandwick.

Boston developer Richard Friedman said he met Harris about 20 years ago when he was building a hotel in San Francisco and the city’s mayor at the time, Willie Brown, was dating Harris. When she dropped out of the race, he threw his support behind Biden.

"She is more liberal than he is," Friedman said. "But I don't think that will be a factor. She's going to be a team player."





















