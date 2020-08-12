‘Inconsistent’ efforts by states to contain the coronavirus threaten recovery, Boston Fed president warns

“The forecast for this fall is quite uncertain, but my view is that the recent slowdown in economic activity … is likely to continue,” he said in remarks prepared for an online presentation Wednesday to the South Shore Chamber of Commerce. “We have an unemployment rate above 10 percent, and because of the continued community spread of the virus, I am concerned that the pandemic will limit the ability of the economy to recover quickly.”

Some parts of the country are paying the price for reopening before getting the spread of the coronavirus under control, and “limited or inconsistent” efforts to contain the pandemic that endanger public health will likely prolong the recession, according to Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Advertisement

States in the South and West that imposed modest restrictions and rolled them back quickly enjoyed a temporary upswing in business in May and June, Rosengren said. But the boost was short-lived, and now many of them are seeing higher infection rates and a downturn in consumer spending.

In the Northeast, “where restrictions were more substantial and lasted longer, states are now experiencing both better public health outcomes and more spending in sectors of the economy that are sensitive to social distancing,” he said.

Rosengren said European Union countries enacted more stringent measures to contain the coronavirus, and they took a bigger economic hit than the United States. But their infection and death rates are now substantially below those here, and the EU is seeing more robust growth.

Some US states “lifted protective measures too soon and in a manner not calibrated for the true risks posed by the virus,” he said.

The Boston Fed president noted infection numbers in New England are ticking up, and urged people to take “common-sense precautions” — wearing face coverings, maintaining safe social distancing, and avoiding crowded indoor settings — because they are “much less costly than having to shut down whole sectors of the economy again.”

Advertisement

He also used his speech to plug the central bank’s Main Street Lending Program, which is being managed by the Boston Fed. The program matches up small and midsize businesses with banks willing to make 5-year loans with no interest payments in the first year and no principal payments until the third year. Lenders keep 5 percent of the loans on their books, with the Federal Reserve taking the rest.

Rosengren acknowledged the program’s “modest initial activity,” and drew a distinction with the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses funded by Congress, under which loans may be forgiven.

“A grant program, or a lending program with even more generous terms, would of course have faster uptake. But [the Main Street program’s] design … can indeed support the flow of vital credit to many firms and nonprofit organizations,” he said.

“Because activity in the facility will depend, to a significant degree, on the path of the economy and the virus, I expect utilization to increase as we get into the fall.”





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.