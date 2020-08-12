Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Birds in Nauset Marsh in Eastham included a royal tern, 18 yellow-crowned night-herons, 12 black-crowned night-herons, 12 American oystercatchers, 520 semipalmated plovers, 980 semipalmated sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, 400 short-billed dowitchers, 19 whimbrels, and 19 saltmarsh sparrows.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Sabine’s gull, a black-headed gull, a lesser black-backed gull, 80 Cory’s shearwaters, 30 great shearwaters, 130 sooty shearwaters, 60 Manx shearwaters, 2 whimbrel, a pectoral sandpiper, and a Northern bobwhite.

Recent sightings (through Aug. 4) as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Shorebirds recorded from remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge included a ruff, 25 American oystercatchers, 21 piping plovers, 16 Hudsonian godwits, a marbled godwit, 600 sanderlings, 7 Western sandpipers, 120 red knots, 1,900 semipalmated sandpipers, 4,600 short-billed dowitchers including 13 Hendersonii subspecies, a long-billed dowitcher, 224 willets plus 22 Western willets, and 13,000 common terns.

Another survey of the wilderness southern end of South Monomoy produced 13 Northern shovelers, 38 gadwall, 84 mallards, 22 American black ducks, 5 green-winged teal, 8 ruddy ducks, 2 pied-billed grebes, 5 common gallinules, a least bittern, a Baird’s sandpiper, and 6 stilt sandpipers.

Other reports around the Cape included a blue grosbeak in Falmouth; a little blue heron in Mashpee and 2 at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary; and a black guillemot in Provincetown Harbor.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call the Massachusetts Audubon Society at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.