In 1979, a deadly hotel fire nearly cost Sumner Redstone his life. Here’s what happened

Redstone described the terrifying ordeal in detail in his memoir, “A Passion to Win.” He recalled how flames were shooting out the window, burning off his pajamas, and searing his skin as he crouched on the ledge, high above the street.

Redstone woke up to the smell of smoke, got up, and tried to leave his room. But when he cracked the door to the corridor, he was surrounded by flames. He opened a window and crawled out on a tiny ledge, three stories up. He held onto the windowsill of his room, with his right hand and arm burning in hot flames. There, he waited, hoping to be rescued.

On a March night in 1979, Sumner Redstone was sleeping in a third floor room at the Copley Plaza Hotel when an arsonist set the building ablaze.

“The pain was excruciating but I refused to let go,” he wrote. “That way was death. I began counting one to ten, one to ten, hoping that a fire engine would come save me.”

The third floor of the Copley Plaza Hotel where the fire started. William Brett/Globe Staff/File

Redstone said he hung on “for what seemed like forever” until a ladder truck came and rescued him.

Redstone was among dozens of people who were sent to the hospital that night. Two of them later died from their injuries.

Redstone survived, but it took a long time for him to heal. He had third-degree burns over 45 percent of his body. The chief of the burns unit at Massachusetts General Hospital operated on him five times for 35 hours, according to the Globe.

Firefighters battled flames at the Copley Plaza Hotel. John Blanding/Globe Staff/file

“They consider it miraculous at the hospital that I recovered,” Redstone recalled in a 1981 Globe interview.

Julio Valentin Rodrigues, an 18-year-old man from the South End, was charged with setting the fire at the Copley Plaza Hotel and also setting fire to the Sheraton Boston Hotel that same night. Rodrigues, who previously worked as a busboy at both hotels, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter and arson, according to the Globe.

Rodrigues was ultimately sentenced to two consecutive 20-year sentences, and the judge ordered that he serve them at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Redstone went on to have a long and storied career as a media mogul. He also filed a lawsuit against the hotel.

The aftermath of the fire on the third floor of the Copley Plaza Hotel. Rachel Ritchie/Globe Staff/file

“A year or so after I recovered, I went back to Mass General to tell the staff thank you,” Redstone wrote in his memoir. “I had sued the Copley Plaza for negligence and I donated the settlement, several million dollars, to the Burn Center.”

That burn center now bears his name. The Sumner M. Redstone Burn Center at Massachusetts General Hospital was dedicated in 1985. Today it’s one of the largest adult burn centers in the northeast, according to the hospital’s website.

In a 1995 interview with the Globe, Redstone reflected on the fire that nearly killed him. “There has been a lot of mythology about that fire,” he said. “People talk a lot about how it changed my life, changed my values. That is not true. My values are largely the same.”

“But what is interesting,” he said, “is that the most exciting things in my life have happened after that fire.”

A photo of the blaze at the Copley Plaza Hotel appeared on the front page of The Boston Globe on March 29, 1979. Boston Globe Archives













