Black Lives Matter signs vandalized at churches and homes in Arlington

Two Black Lives Matter signs and a mural were destroyed at Calvary Church, and a banner at First Parish was altered to read “ALL Lives Matter,” police said. At the homes, Ku Klux Klan stickers depicting a klansman in a white robe were affixed to lawn signs.

The vandalism at Cavalry Church, First Parish Unitarian Universalist of Arlington, and two homes in East Arlington was reported Monday morning, police said in a statement.

Arlington police are investigating four incidents of vandalism to Black Lives Matter signs, the department said Tuesday.

“We are thoroughly investigating these incidents,” Police Chief Julie Flaherty said in the statement. “The hurtful messages far outweigh the physical damage done and underscore the work that needs to be done to make Arlington a truly supportive and welcoming town.”

The vandalism follow a series of thefts and other acts defacing Black Lives Matter signs and banners, police said, including a banner at Arlington High School that was vandalized with spray paint last month.

Arlington police ask anyone with information to call the department at 781-643-1212 or report it via Tip411.

Several Arlington officials denounced the vandalism in the statement.

“These acts of vandalism and attacks on free speech are unacceptable,” said Sandy Pooler, acting town manager. “The Town supports Black Lives Matter and all those who express those sentiments.”

John Hurd, chairman of the Arlington Select Board, said it was “extremely disappointed.”

“It is a painful reminder that racism exists in Arlington and reinforces the Town’s commitment to further promote diversity, equity and inclusion in Town,” Hurd said. “We appreciate the work the Arlington Police Department investigating this matter.”

Sharon Grossman and Kristen Bauer, co-chairwomen of the Arlington Human Rights Commission, said it was “appalled at this pattern of racist destruction, defacement, and vandalism” and it “has formed a working group to explore responses and ways to support the community.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.