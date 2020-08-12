Boston has had 11 days of heat wave weather this summer so far

The temperature Wednesday in Boston was tied for the fifth warmest for the date , the weather service said.

The heat wave started when temperatures Sunday hit 91 degrees. Both Monday and Tuesday saw highs of 94 degrees, according to the weather service. On Wednesday, the mercury reached 93 just before 2 p.m. A heat wave is defined as three days of maximum temperatures of 90 or more.

Ready for rain, anyone? Boston wrapped up its second four-day heat wave of the summer Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Most parts of Eastern Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island hit 90 degrees while under a heat advisory Wednesday.

Boston saw two heat waves in July: a four-day stretch from July 18-21 and a three-day stretch from July 26-28, according to the weather service.

Temperatures often are even hotter in the interior of the state.

Weather service meteorologist Bill Simpson said Thursday will be less hot and humid, with temperatures in Boston only peaking in the mid 80s.

While a fourth heat wave isn’t currently in the forecast, Simpson said there was still a chance Boston could see another before fall sets in.

He said heat waves are not that unusual this time of year, though temperatures are “slightly above normal.”

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms were expected to hit areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon and early evening, the weather service said.

“There’s also a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Boston on Friday, but it’s more likely we’ll see rain in the western part of the state,” Simpson said.

