Dating app meet-up ends with woman robbing date with taser at a Boston hotel, officials say

A woman was arrested after she allegedly held up her date with a taser and stole cash from him during a “dating app disaster” at a Boston hotel Tuesday, Boston Police said in a statement.
Officers were called to the Hyatt Regency Hotel at 1 Avenue De LaFayette shortly before noon, police said.
A man told the officers he had met up with Selena Rivera-Apodaca, 24, of Kent, Wash., in her hotel room, according to the statement. Rivera-Apodaca and the man had apparently met on an online dating app, and spoke with each other in the hotel room for about a half hour before things went south.
Rivera-Apodaca allegedly pulled out a taser and held it to the victim while she searched through his pockets, officials said. The man told police she stole more than $100 from him before he ran from the room and notified the hotel’s security staff.
Officers spoke with Rivera-Apodaca inside her hotel room. She told police she didn’t know the victim and had never seen him before.
Officials said Rivera-Apodaca “became completely uncooperative” as they tried to determine what happened. She started FaceTiming another man before officers found a pink taser on top of her luggage, police said.
Rivera-Apodaca was arrested and charged with armed robbery. She is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
