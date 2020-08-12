Dating app meet-up ends with woman robbing date with taser at a Boston hotel, officials say

A woman was arrested after she allegedly held up her date with a taser and stole cash from him during a “dating app disaster” at a Boston hotel Tuesday, Boston Police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the Hyatt Regency Hotel at 1 Avenue De LaFayette shortly before noon, police said.

A man told the officers he had met up with Selena Rivera-Apodaca, 24, of Kent, Wash., in her hotel room, according to the statement. Rivera-Apodaca and the man had apparently met on an online dating app, and spoke with each other in the hotel room for about a half hour before things went south.