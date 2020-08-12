Former BPPA president Patrick Rose charged with indecent assault on a child

Patrick Rose, a former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, has been arrested and charged on multiple counts of indecent assault on a child under 14, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.
Rose will be arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal court on Thursday morning, the official said.
Mayor Martin J. Walsh called for a full investigation into the charges.
“I am deeply disturbed by these horrific allegations, which must be investigated to the fullest extent of the law,” Walsh said.
Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association leaders declined to comment on the charges.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available..
