Johnston metal shredding company to pay $875,000 in penalties for violating Clean Air Act

The $875,000 in penalties include $550,000 paid to the state, plus $200,000 to fund a project to offset air pollution in Johnston, and $125,000 to address air pollution in the Port of Providence, where Sims Metal Management owns another facility.

Under the consent judgment filed in Providence County Superior Court Wednesday, SMM New England Corporation must also install equipment to control the release of air pollution that may be linked to cancer and severe respiratory illnesses.

PROVIDENCE — A scrap metal company with a metal-shredding facility in Johnston has agreed to pay $875,000 in penalties for violating the Rhode Island Clean Air Act — the largest fine ever assessed by Rhode Island over air pollution, according to the attorney general’s office.

Advertisement

If the company fails to meet the conditions, it could face another $1.125 million in penalties.

The complaint and judgment were a coordinated effort by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Under the consent judgment, the company does not admit any liability to the state, and is not admitting or denying any of the allegations.

The company’s facility in Johnston shreds vehicles, appliances, and other light-gauge recyclable metal-bearing materials.

Its electronically operated, 7,000-horsepower shredder generates enough heat to melt or burn the plastics, paints, surfactants, and oils in the scrap metal materials, which causes harmful emissions of volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, and toxic air contaminants.

The company is accused of starting construction of the metal shredding operation without applying for a major-source air permit and failing to install the required pollution control equipment for emissions of harmful pollutants.

According to a complaint also filed Wednesday, the shredder had been operating without the permits and emission controls since 2013.

Before building the facility, the company submitted an analysis to the state that said no air permit or air pollution controls were required, and it went ahead and built the facility without applying for a permit, according to the court complaint. However, by November 2014, a little over a year after the shredder began operating, DEM filed its first letter of noncompliance for dust from the facility that traveled over the property line.

Advertisement

Since May 2014, the Department of Environmental Management had received at least 92 complaints from citizens about the emissions from the shredder operations, more than half after May 2019, according to the complaint.

People complained about the shredder’s impact on neighboring properties and concerns about possible illnesses — respiratory irritation, burning eyes, headaches, and odors.

Several times in July 2019, an inspector from the Department of Environmental Management became sick while investigating the complaints.

“For too long, SMMNEC has not met its obligation to the people of Rhode Island to protect public health and the environment and keep harmful pollutants out of the air we breathe,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement announcing the judgment. “SMMNEC’s operations in Johnston put Rhode Islanders at risk with uncontrolled emissions of dangerous, airborne substances.”

The shredding facility shut down earlier this year due to the coronavirus; it’s unclear when or if it will reopen, according to the consent judgment.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com