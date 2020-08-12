Larry Bird played ball in these sneakers — and now they’re for sale. How much would you pay for a sweaty pair of his kicks?

That’s because pair of Bird’s basketball sneakers will be put on the auction block Thursday to be sold to the highest bidder. Boston-based RR Auction is conducting the sale, which will conclude on Aug. 20.

Well, here’s your chance — and we mean quite literally — to walk in his shoes.

Want to follow in the footsteps of Larry Bird?

According to the auctioneer’s website, Bird wore these Converse Star Conquest basketball sneakers during a Celtics game in the 1991 regular season. They’re size 13 to 13.5, come with the original black laces, and are in “very good condition, with expected heavy wear and scuffing from use.” And indeed, it looks like they’ve gotten a lot of mileage. The auction listing states that the midsole of the left sneaker is “partially disintegrated” and the back of the sole is detached. There’s also some cracking and separation to the midsole on the right sneaker.

And those aren’t the only shoes for sale. A pair of Michael Jordan’s sneakers — which he wore in a game and then autographed — will also be up for grabs.

“Incredible Nike Air Jordan VII basketball sneakers personally worn by Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan during a game in the 1992 regular season,” the auction listing states. “Size 13, white/black with Cardinal red, signed on the heel counter of the left sneaker in black felt tip.”

RR Auction’s sports sale will also feature rare baseball memorabilia, including a Royal Rooters badge from the 1916 Red Sox championship season.

Bidding will start at $900 for this Red Sox "Royal Rooters" ribbon badge. RR Auction

“Led by barkeeper ‘Nuf Ced’ McGreevy, the so-called ‘Royal Rooters’ were the most vocal group of Red Sox supporters at the turn of the 20th century,” the auction listing states. “They wore badges like these to proclaim their loyalty to the team and its robust player-manager, Bill Carrigan. Today, Carrigan is remembered both for catching Cy Young and for exerting a positive influence on the young Babe Ruth. In 1916, Carrigan led Boston to their second consecutive World Series championship. The club’s strong rotation was anchored by Babe Ruth, who recorded a league-leading 1.75 ERA, and the lineup was anchored by outfielders Duffy Lewis and Harry Hooper. In the fall classic, the Boston Red Sox beat the Brooklyn Robins four games to one. A gorgeous piece from a historic season.”

Another Red Sox item for sale will be a vintage felt pennant from the 1915 season.

Bidding for this 1915 Boston Red Sox pennant will start at $300. RR Auction

“Led by Babe Ruth in his first full big league season, the 1915 Boston Red Sox topped the American League standings and went on to win the World Series,” the auction listing states. “Given that this pennant honors them as AL champs, rather than World Series winners, it is likely that it was produced as a souvenir to be sold before or during the World Series itself. A classic, eye-catching vintage felt pennant featuring great graphics.”

A photograph of the Red Sox that was taken at the 1912 World Series will also be auctioned off.

“As the first ball club to call Fenway Park home, the 1912 Red Sox produced a magical season with 105 victories over a 154-game schedule,” the listing states. “Propelled by the ‘Million Dollar Outfield’ of Tris Speaker, Harry Hooper, and Duffy Lewis, and 34-game winner Smoky Joe Wood, Boston steamrolled its way through the regular season en route to defeating the New York Giants four games to three in the World Series.”

Bidding for RR Auction’s sports memorabilia sale opens Aug. 13. For more information, visit www.rrauction.com.

This original photograph shows the Boston Red Sox posing together at the 1912 World Series. Bidding will start at $200. RR Auction

