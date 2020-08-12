Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Brockton

Perkins told police he thought he had hit a traffic cone but later saw reports online about a person being hit by an SUV, according to the statement.

Allen T. Perkins, 57, turned himself into police Tuesday night about an hour after Michelle Maxwell, 55, was struck while crossing Centre Street near Brockton Hospital.

A Brockton man is facing charges after a woman was fatally struck by his SUV in Brockton Tuesday night, according to a statement released by the Plymouth District Attorney’s office.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 9 p.m. Tuesday for the reported hit-and-run. Maxwell was taken into Brockton Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m., according to the statement.

Video from the area showed a dark SUV traveling east on Centre Street when it struck Maxwell, according to the statement. The SUV is then seen taking a right onto Sterling Road and leaving the area.

Authorities say Perkins walked into the Brockton Police Department at 10:15 p.m. and told police he had been involved in a crash on Centre Street.

Police say Perkins moved his SUV from his home to a nearby parking lot before reporting to the police station. Police found the SUV and secured it as evidence while Perkins was placed under arrest.

Perkins was arraigned in Brockton District Court Wednesday morning where he was charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing death. Perkins pleaded not guilty and was held on $2,500 cash bail. He was also ordered to have no contact with Maxwell’s family.

Perkins is due back in court Oct. 1.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton Police or the Massachusetts State Police.

