Man arrested in shooting death of teen in Manchester, N.H.

Isaiah Rivera-Perez was with family at their Ames Hill Drive home when he was arrested by Tewksbury Police, according to a police statement .

A Manchester, N.H., man was arrested Tuesday in Tewksbury in the shooting death of Manchester teenager Jaden Connor, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

Isaiah Rivera-Perez was arrested in Tewksbury on Tuesday in connection to the July 14 shooting death of 17-year-old Jaden Connor in Manchester, N.H.

Police said Rivera-Perez “peacefully surrendered to the S.W.A.T. Team after [the] residency was surrounded.”

A court warrant for his arrest was issued out of Manchester tied to the death of Connor, 17, who New Hampshire authorities say was gunned down outside of Rivera-Perez’s Manchester home at 276 Central St. on July 14.

Rivera-Perez is facing a second-degree murder charge in New Hampshire. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday in connection with his extradition to New Hampshire, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office.

