Man fatally shot in New Bedford

A 41-year-old man was fatally shot in New Bedford Tuesday night, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
Police responded to the shooting at 9:51 p.m. and found the victim, identified as Ausarmaat Rahotep of New Bedford, outside of 139 Dartmouth St. suffering from life-threatening injuries. Rahotep was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital but did not survive.
“Despite the efforts of emergency room doctors, the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at 10:16 p.m.,” Quinn’s office said in a statement. “The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken custody of the deceased and will conduct an autopsy.”
The shooting remains under investigation.
