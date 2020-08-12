Medford High School graduation canceled over COVID-19 concerns

On Wednesday, however, the Medford Board of Health informed the school that multiple members of the Medford High School community who were scheduled to participate in the ceremony tested positive for COVID-19.

The ceremony was scheduled to occur with social distancing requirements in place, city officials said in a statement.

After several members of the Medford High School community tested positive for coronavirus, the school’s graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday at Hormel Stadium has been canceled, officials said.

“For these reasons, and for the safety of all community members, the graduation ceremony has been cancelled,” the statement said.

Officials will reach out to students soon to discuss the distribution of diplomas.

Advertisement

There is “significant evidence” that those who tested positive did not follow public health guidelines for social distancing and quarantining, the statement said.

The statement was jointly issued by School Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn and Director of the Medford Board of Health, MaryAnn O’Connor.

The three said they were “devastated” that they would not be able to celebrate the Class of 2020 in person. “But we cannot place so many members of the Medford community at risk by moving ahead with a ceremony,” they said.













Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.