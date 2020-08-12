Murder-suicide investigated in Dover, N.H.

Rudy Ferretti, 41, died by suicide from a single gunshot wound to his head, said the release.

Amy Molter, 46, died from a single gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was ruled a homicide, the office said in a press release.

A woman was shot to death in an apartment in Dover, N.H. by her ex-boyfriend who then committed suicide, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Although the investigation remains ongoing, it appears Ferretti shot and killed Molter, before he shot and killed himself, the release said.

The pair were found inside Ferretti’s unit in an apartment complex at 577 Central Ave. Police first went to the address Monday night to look for Molter, who was reported missing that day, the release said.

Officers attempted to contact Ferretti, “but received no answer,” the release said.

On Tuesday, police returned and entered Ferretti’s apartment.

Police found Molter deceased on the living room floor and Ferretti deceased in his bed, the release said.

A firearm was discovered near Ferretti, it said.

No further information is available at this time.









































