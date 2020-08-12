Packed boats off Gloucester beach raise COVID-19 concerns during extraordinarily busy boating season

“It’s very upsetting because we’re trying to decide what’s safe and not safe, what we can do for the schools, and reopening and how we can do it,” said Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. “We need to control this now.”

About a dozen boats were disbanded without issue by officials after they had tied up together on the Annisquam River at Wingaersheek Beach Sunday afternoon.

Gloucester has seen a surge of recreational boats along its shore this summer, and city officials are asking boaters to follow social distancing guidelines after dozens of people were crowded together on tightly packed boats at a local beach over the weekend.

Gloucester harbormaster TJ Ciaramitaro said rafting, or tying boats together, isn’t uncommon at Wingaersheek. Boaters sometimes have to raft during low tide to keep their vessels from bouncing against each other, or do so to gather with others.

Ciaramitaro said Sunday’s incident “was a bit of both.”

“There’s really nothing else for people to do,” he said. “There’s no weddings, no Red Sox games, no concerts at Fenway. It’s boat or do some kind of recreational activity outside.”

The city has had about a 50 percent increase in recreational boaters on its shores this summer, Ciaramitaro said. He has seen boats come from as far north as Rye, N.H., and as far south as Chatham.

“No one has ever seen anything like it,” Ciaramitaro said. “The sheer volume of boats this year has made it difficult, but still manageable, for enforcement out on the water. This isn’t a unique situation to Gloucester.”

Two boats from the Gloucester Harbormaster’s Office and a Gloucester Police Department boat, often with help from the Massachusetts Environmental Police and US Coast Guard, patrol the city’s waterways for social distancing and boating violations on weekends and busy boating days.

Most boaters in the city have been following social distancing guidelines, Ciaramitaro said, but officials have still had to disperse some groups out on the water.

“We get it. When you’re out there you totally forget about COVID for a little bit,” Romeo Theken said. “But the fact is that when you all raft like that, the risk is a little bit higher. I’m not saying not to see each other or to not have a good time. I’m just saying to separate a little bit.”

Gloucester has reported 317 COVID-19 cases, and had fewer than five active cases as of Aug. 6. Twenty-six residents have died from the virus.

Officials closed Gloucester’s beach parking lots to nonresidents for the weekend of July 18 after the city was inundated with traffic from about 75,000 out-of-town visitors the weekend before, said Gloucester Police Chief Ed Conley.

Residents had trouble parking on streets near the beaches, and one variety store near Good Harbor Beach had to close early on a Sunday because beachgoers took up all of the shop’s parking spaces.

“Traffic is always an issue here in the summer. We have systems in place to handle the summer crowd, but that was overwhelming,” Conley said.

Nearly 50 streets near beaches and Stage Fort Park have since been limited to resident parking only. Illegally parked cars could be ticketed or towed, and Conley said the city is already up 110 percent in ticketing this year.

The parking lots at Wingaersheek and Good Harbor are open to residents and a limited number of nonresidents. Beachgoers must set up their chairs and towels at least 12 feet from others and groups are limited to 10 people, according to city guidelines.

Face coverings must be worn while entering or leaving beaches and when visitors can not maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

Romeo Theken asked that beachgoers and boaters respect others while visiting the waterfront.

“I’m not saying it’s not our people [violating guidelines],” she said. “I’m just saying we’ve had problems, we’ve had noise, and we’ve had these things, but never this extreme. Not on our beaches and not on our harbor.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.