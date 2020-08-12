fb-pixel

Providence Bishop Tobin zings Joe Biden on his Catholic faith

Updated August 12, 2020, 10 minutes ago
Bishop Thomas J. Tobin of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence.
Bishop Thomas J. Tobin of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence.Gretchen Ertl

The Roman Catholic bishop of Providence doesn’t think Joe Biden is a real Catholic.

After Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, chose US Senator Kamala Harris of California as his running mate Tuesday, Bishop Thomas J. Tobin, the highest ranking Catholic Church official in Rhode Island, tweeted: “Biden-Harris. First time in awhile that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad.”

Apart from the fact that until Biden, the Democratic ticket hadn’t had a Catholic on it in 16 years (John Kerry in 2004), Tobin’s zinger apparently was aimed at Biden’s support for abortion rights, one of several Catholic teachings with which many Catholics disagree, such as birth control and capital punishment.

