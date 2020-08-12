Providence Bishop Tobin zings Joe Biden on his Catholic faith

After Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, chose US Senator Kamala Harris of California as his running mate Tuesday, Bishop Thomas J. Tobin, the highest ranking Catholic Church official in Rhode Island, tweeted: “Biden-Harris. First time in awhile that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it. Sad.”

Apart from the fact that until Biden, the Democratic ticket hadn’t had a Catholic on it in 16 years (John Kerry in 2004), Tobin’s zinger apparently was aimed at Biden’s support for abortion rights, one of several Catholic teachings with which many Catholics disagree, such as birth control and capital punishment.

