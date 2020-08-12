Requests for police transparency met with ‘silence,’ ACLU claims in lawsuit

“The public has the right to know what the police are doing in their name and with their tax dollars,” Matthew Segal, legal director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in a statement Wednesday. “Indeed, this information has taken on new urgency in the wake of nationwide protests against police violence and statewide conversations about police reform.”

They filed the lawsuit on behalf of Taylor Campbell, a Quincy resident whose public records requests regarding police responses to protests in May and June and last year’s “Straight Pride Parade” have not been fulfilled. Nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police have renewed interest in officers’ tactics and conduct, ACLU lawyers said.

The ACLU of Massachusetts filed a public records lawsuit against the Boston Police Department Wednesday seeking information about how its officers use force and surveillance.

Advertisement

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesman, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Campbell and the ACLU filed separate public records requests on how Boston officers collaborated with federal agencies; locations of surveillance cameras across the city; how the department responded to counter-demonstrations during the “Straight Pride Parade;” how officers use teargas; and what tactics and equipment officers used to respond to the protests sparked by Floyd’s death on May 25.

“Conversations about police practices in Massachusetts have taken on new urgency as the State House and local city councils consider various policing bills and ordinances. At the same time, federal intervention in racial justice demonstrations throughout the country has ignited a conversation about local communication and collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies,” lawyers wrote in the lawsuit. “Individuals and organizations throughout the Commonwealth are searching for facts to inform these important, and time-sensitive, discussions.”

The lawsuit also alleges the Boston Police Department has a pattern of dodging public records requests in a way that violates state law.

Advertisement

“Plaintiffs have regularly been met with silence or unmet assurances of future updates rather than records. Nine of these requests are now well past-due, including four that have been pending for seven months or more,” the lawyers wrote.

The ACLU of Massachusetts regularly files public records lawsuits to bring government records into view. Last month, attorneys released footage from the Boston Police Department’s high-profile “Operation Clean Sweep,” a 2019 crackdown near Boston Medical Center that critics said unfairly targeted homeless people and drug users.

The lawsuits have sparked public disagreements between the ACLU and Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

In 2018, after the local ACLU chapter filed a lawsuit to find out how much information the Boston Police Department shares with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, Gross derided attorneys as “paper warriors” in a post on his personal Facebook page. His post, which said the ACLU’s attorneys do not support the community and instead are “hiding and waiting for a slow news day to justify their existence,” quickly became public.

That case is still pending.





Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.