R.I. has 74 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths, as governor delays school start by two weeks

Raimondo said during a news conference that she made the decision to delay based on recommendations from the state Department of Education and Department of Health, as well as conversations with school officials who asked for more time to plan. Both Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are attending the news conference.

The new school semester will now start Sept. 14, and last day of school will be June 25, so students have at least 177 days of school. Teachers will have professional development days Sept. 9 to 11 to prepare for teaching during the “new normal.”

PROVIDENCE -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced Wednesday that she is delaying the start of the school year by two weeks.

“Just take a breath,” Raimondo said, “we have a little more time to make sure we have the systems in place.”

She will decide the week of Aug. 31 whether schools will return in-person.

The school districts in Rhode Island have submitted plans to tackle how the schools will reopen under four different scenarios, depending on the spread of COVID-19.

Raimondo said there are five metrics she was considering for the schools: state data, municipal data, supplies, testing, and the “operational readiness” to reopen the schools. She said that means: can students be safely transported to schools, are there stable groups for all grades, have the schools adjusted the flow in schools, are there precautions for at-risk faculty and students?

“We’re not going to open schools until they’re safe,” she said. “I know there’s so much anxiety among parents. ... Children learn best in school. It is the right thing to get these kids in school and it’s the right thing to make sure the schools have the systems in place.”

During the time she’s spoken with teachers and school officials, they’ve told her that they need more time and are asking for a “couple more weeks,” Raimondo said.

The governor’s announcement comes as the state Department of Health reports 74 new positive tests for COVID-19, reaching a total of 20,129 positive tests. There were two more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,018. There are 89 people hospitalized, with nine in intensive care and three on ventilators.

The number of new cases “is better than the days of over one hundred,” Raimondo said. “Thank you for following the rules.”

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will join Raimondo in a Facebook Live discussion about reopening schools on Thursday at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated during the news conference.





