When should schools use only remote learning? Mass. issues new metrics to help districts decide using COVID-19 infection rates

The guidelines are based on communities’ individual coronavirus risk level. Only about three dozen districts meet the moderate or high risk threshold to conduct all learning remotely, while several more communities could as well — in extenuating circumstances. The vast majority ofother communities should be doing full-time instruction or a mix of in-person and remote learning, the latter in unique circumstances, according to the guidelines.

Massachusetts education officials have issued new guidelines that could dramatically limit the use of remote learning, potentially throwing an 11th-hour wrench into school reopening plans days before they are due, according to information obtained by the Globe.

The new guidance came hours after Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday released a color-coded map that ranks the coronavirus risk level for each community statewide. During a press conference, he questioned why any district in the white or green low-risk zones would be starting their school year remotely.

A map, released by the Baker administration on Tuesday, that shows the risk level of each Massachusetts community for COVID-19 spread. Handout via the State of Massachusetts

“It is our expectation that districts’ learning models will follow this color-coded metric unless there are extenuating circumstances identified after consultation with local boards of health,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley wrote in a memo to superintendents Tuesday night that was obtained by the Globe. “This includes reviewing additional metrics, such as whether cases are increasing or decreasing, the local test positivity rate, and other contextual factors.”

Riley added, “We understand that local school committees and governing boards, working with district and school leaders, have recently finalized or are about to finalize initial fall reopening plans. We expect these updated metrics and related guidance will support your decision-making both for school reopening and throughout the year if we encounter changing circumstances.”

The commissioner noted that superintendents and charter school leaders may want to wait for multiple data reports before making any adjustments to fall reopening plans or, based on the new metrics, they may want to move forward immediately with adjustments.

The vast majority of communities statewide are in the white or green zones, indicating COVID-19 infection rates are low or non-existent. The new metrics recommends that these districts open full time and only shift to a mix of in-person and remote learning in extenuating circumstances. The state does not advise these districts to offer only remote instruction for all students.

The guidelines come as the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts, and the Boston Teachers Union have been waging an aggressive campaign to start the school year with only remote instruction and advising members to not enter school buildings until state and local officials can prove the environments are safe enough to teach in a pandemic.

At the same time, many parents have been pushing local superintendents and school committees to open schools full time, especially in communities where COVID-19 infection rates are low. Very few districts statewide have indicated they will reopen full time on the first day.

Thomas Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, welcomed the new guidance from the state, but wished it had come sooner.

“It’s great to have this, but it would have been better to have this three weeks ago when critical decisions were beginning to be made,” he said. “Let’s face it, every superintendent has been put in a wedge between parents’ desire and teacher demands and without any clear guidance or metric. Superintendents have been left on their lonesome to make recommendations.”

Scott said the new metric would be helpful for the remaining districts that are still finalizing their reopening plans, which are due to the state on Friday. He was unsure if any superintendents, with approved plans from their school committees, would make big changes to them based on the new metrics.

COVID-19 infection rates under the color-coded map and the new school reopening metrics are based on cases recorded over a two-week period. The new metric breaks down this way:

— Red will designate communities with more than 8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Districts should use remote learning.

— Yellow will designate communities that have more than 4 and up to 8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Districts should use a mix of in-person and remote learning; they should tap remote-only instruction in extenuating circumstances.

— Green will designate communities that have 4 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Districts should open full time or use a hybrid in extenuating circumstances.

— Unshaded will designate communities with small populations and fewer than 5 cases within the last 14 days. Districts should open full time or use a hybrid in extenuating circumstances.

Regional school systems should review COVID-19 infection rates for all their member communities.

