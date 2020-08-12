UMass model suggests state could tally nearly 9,100 coronavirus deaths in four weeks

The official count of confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths was 8,751 as of Tuesday.

The latest forecast was slightly more optimistic than last week’s forecast, which predicted the state would tally around 9,087 deaths a week earlier, by Aug. 29.

A University of Massachusetts model predicts the state’s coronavirus death toll could rise to around 9,079 by Sept. 5, though researchers emphasize the numbers could range higher or lower.

The estimate comes from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various coronavirus pandemic models and develops a combined — or ensemble — forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

Reich’s lab releases the ensemble forecast weekly. It only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because it believes forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

Reich’s lab posts its national- and state-level data at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions. The lab feeds the data it has collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website.

Researchers from Google in collaboration with Harvard are predicting an additional 142 deaths over a two-week period in their forecast for Aug. 10 through Aug. 23.

The closely watched University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model, looking further into the future, predicts that Massachusetts will see 10,314 coronavirus deaths by Dec. 1.

At the national level, the latest UMass model predicts the death tally will reach around 189,000 by Sept. 5.

The current US death toll was more than 164,000 as of Wednesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The University of Washington IHME model is now predicting about 295,000 coronavirus deaths nationwide by Dec. 1.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com