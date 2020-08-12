With Kamala Harris pick, progressives will have likely have to wait at least 8 years for a chance to change the national conversation

Sanders had run to change the country and the Democratic Party. He is a democratic socialist. He would have been the first major-party nominee to seek Medicare for All, free public college, and full student debt cancellation. He pushed for the Green New Deal. He called for significantly reining in Wall Street. He was interested in reparations for slavery. He would provide a vastly different vision of foreign policy.

As February turned to March, America was coming to terms with what would it would look like if Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders became the Democratic nominee for president and, further, if he became president.

It was only six months ago that progressives were about to have their biggest win in American history.

And, for the first time, these weren’t simply aspirations, but voters were choosing this platform at the polls. He got the most votes in Iowa. He won New Hampshire. He won Nevada. After this kind of performance in the first three states, no one in history had ever been denied their party’s nomination.

Until 2020.

In less than a week, Joe Biden had a convincing win in the South Carolina primary on Saturday and then ran the table three days later on Super Tuesday. It was a huge blow to progressives because Biden ran as a moderate and did not share Sanders’s call for a revolution. Then Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, which logistically is an even bigger blow to progressives, but more on that later.

As it became clear that Biden would be the nominee, there were calls for Biden to throw a bone to the party’s base: He needed to somehow acknowledge this by picking a Sanders-type candidate as his running mate to bring the party together.

However, on Tuesday, Biden did not do that. He chose California Senator Kamala Harris, who has been criticized in the past for being too close to Wall Street and for her aggressiveness as a California’s top cop. During her own campaign for president, she backed off her support for Medicare for All.

Even though Biden capturing the nomination over Sanders had to be a hard pill to swallow, the pick of Harris, historic as it is being the first woman of color on a national ticket, has to be devastating for progressives.

Biden didn’t just pick a running mate for 2020. Harris, already popular within the party, has been basically assured she will be the next Democratic nominee for president, whether that be in 2024 or in 2028.

If there is an open seat for president, there is little doubt that Harris will face a primary challenger of some kind and it will probably be from the left. But she will have so many advantages it may resemble how Hillary Clinton became the nominee in 2016.

All of that is to say that by picking Harris, hardcore progressives will have to wait at least until after 2028 to feel as hopeful as they felt in February. And, depending on how events play out, they may have to wait even longer than that.

