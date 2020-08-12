Colleges must reopen with a vision for a more inclusive future for people with disabilities

As colleges and universities plan to reopen in the fall, many are not fully prepared to accommodate students like me. I am a non-speaking autistic person who has additional medical conditions, and I use an iPad with a speech application to express most of my thoughts. All of this requires me to be in close contact with other people. And I’m concerned many of my peers will not exercise the utmost caution when we return to campus.

I tested negative for COVID-19, but doctors struggled to determine what caused my illness. While I was lying there receiving oxygen, I thought about recent pictures on my Instagram feed — college students gathered without masks. It worried me.

In early May, I was admitted to the hospital — scared and alone . I had a fever, cough, and numbness in my legs. Within 10 minutes of my arrival, I was on a regimen of tests. The pulse-oxygen machine hooked up to my finger showed my oxygen level dropping.

For the past four years, I have lived on a college campus. This fall, I plan to do the same at Boston College as I pursue my master’s degree. But I question what that will look like, and I’m not alone.

It’s difficult to regulate college students, and for this reason, we must consider what it means to reopen campuses “like normal.” Colleges aren’t planning on reopening “like normal‘‘ in the fall. Perhaps for students on my social media feed, the worst-case scenario is they get a mild case of COVID-19 and recover. But they’re not taking into consideration that they could be hit harder than expected or pass the coronavirus to people like me, who could be at higher risk.

Although many higher education institutions are opening in-person, albeit with some precautions, there are critical steps they must consider. The fact is that COVID-19 is making young, healthy people sick and disproportionately impacting people with disabilities.

Around 20 percent of college students have disabilities, and are at a heightened risk of becoming sick. Yet, we are all facing this crisis together. It ought to be the minimum for universities to consider the disabled community in their reopening and recovery plans.

Accessible masks must be mandatory, with consideration to personal needs. This also means that deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals cannot be hindered by protocols put in place. Without creating an accessibility barrier, such as having students carry chairs with them, classes and activities should be held outside or online, where the transmission of COVID-19 poses a lower risk. If students don’t feel safe, learning will be inevitably impaired. University-approved absence policies will need to be adjusted to reflect this crisis.

However, education around safety practices will be just as important.

Even as I look at my social media feeds today, I see countless people in bars without masks, and on overfilled porches. I want my fellow classmates to understand this virus is deadly and masks must be worn — if not for them, then for those they come in contact with. I want us to care about one another’s health.

Universities will also need to invest more heavily in programs that address the physical and mental well-being of all students, considering students with disabilities from the start. While I have gone to the rec center for the past four years, that may not be possible for students in the fall. Universities will need to be innovative in the outdoor and virtual wellness experiences they build — providing captions and real-time audio descriptions, and/or sign-language interpreters for virtual events such as live TikTok dance-offs. They should expect the stress of new realities to be more than many students can handle on their own, so support and wellness programs will need to be more prominent. So will campus organizations that can assist students who often feel isolated during stressful times of transition.

When I was a new student at Ohio University, I felt isolated in my dorm room. But after I had connected with the Jewish campus organization Hillel, I met other Jewish students who supported me and empowered me to advocate for my needs. That will be needed more than ever in this environment.

There are pros and cons to opening campuses. As we consider our choices, schools should remember what is possible, such as extensive virtual communities supported by Internet hotspots and reasonable accommodations such as extended time and accessible digital materials that can be made to assist students in the fall.

My hospital scare left me a bit more frightened about contracting COVID-19. I vividly remember those nights and the crushing weight within my chest that made every breath a struggle. I kept telling myself, “Breath in. Breath out.” But my body refused to listen as I grew more uncomfortable with each passing second. I know I got lucky, but if there’s a next time, my luck could run out.

Yet, don’t be fooled: I am a risk-taker. As a person with a disability, I don’t have much choice if I want to accomplish big feats. But I also must be cautious, not only for myself, but also for my friends. Young people do get sick too. If campuses do reopen, it’s up to all of us to resist “going back to normal.” Rather, we should imagine what it would look like to be better than before. Why go back to a model of hardly caring for the most vulnerable on campus when we can meet this crisis with a vision for a more equitable, safe, and inclusive future?

Jordyn Zimmerman is a disabilities rights advocate and will be a graduate student at Boston College in the fall.