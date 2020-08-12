Joe Kennedy fights back — just like a Kennedy

Mitt Romney tried it during his 1994 Senate race against Ted Kennedy, with an ad that criticized the purchase by the Kennedy family trust of government-owned land in Washington, D.C. During one of their epic debates, Kennedy lashed back with this: “The Kennedys are not in public service to make money. We have paid too high a price,” he said , a reference to the assassination of his brothers, President John F. Kennedy and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

It’s never a good idea to make family an issue when you are running against a Kennedy — especially a Kennedy who’s fighting to save himself and the family legacy.

Senator Edward J. Markey got a similar squashing when he told his challenger, Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, to “tell your father” to stop funding a political action committee that’s running negative ads against Markey. Soon #TellYaFatha began trending on Twitter. But during Tuesday night’s debate, Kennedy hit back with this: “Your campaign supporters have put out tweets that have bullied my supporters — have put out tweets saying that Lee Harvey (Oswald) got the wrong Kennedy . . . and not a word coming from you, so cut the negative campaigning.” To that, Markey stammered: “I obviously would never at any time accept anyone saying that about your family. No one affiliated with my campaign would ever say anything like that.”

That exchange — and the overall tenor of the debate — showed just how hard a Kennedy fights when his back is against the wall.

For Kennedy, what was supposed to be an easy run against a tired old incumbent has turned into a tight primary race. So, with the pressure on, he’s playing every card he has. During the debate, he attacked Markey for pretending to live in Malden; for missing recent votes in Washington; and for taking votes decades ago that he said undercut the cause of racial justice. Up against the 74-year-old Markey, he also made a point of saying, “I am 39 years old. I have a two-year-old and a four-year-old.”

But what really hurt Markey was the death card: not just Kennedy’s raising of death threats he says he has received and the allusion to the JFK assassination, but the accusation that Markey ignored pleas for help from a family whose son was shot and killed in 2010 in Westchester County, N.Y., by a white police officer. In 2015, the US Justice Department declined to pursue charges against the officer, who killed Easton resident Danroy “DJ” Henry, 20, a Black Pace University student.

“A mom and dad came to you to ask for justice for their murdered son. . . . You did nothing,” said Kennedy. After DJ Henry’s father tweeted a video on Aug. 3, saying, “We felt like you were just dismissing us,” Markey apologized to the family. During the debate, Markey also produced two letters he had cosigned with Kennedy in 2014, calling for the Department of Justice to investigate the case. But that brutal line of attack against Markey gave Kennedy the upper hand from the start of the debate and put his opponent on defense for the rest of it.

Markey fought back by raising the issue of negative ads produced by the pro-Kennedy political action committee and funded, according to Markey, by Kennedy’s twin brother and his father, Joseph P. Kennedy II. It’s a valid point of inquiry. Asked about the financing, Kennedy said he had “no clue, no idea.” Yet while he claimed ignorance about his own financial supporters, Kennedy was able to list contributors to a political action committee that supports Markey.

However, once he raised the death-threat issue, Kennedy’s lack of candor on the funding issue didn’t matter. He had already won the debate on the basis of attacks that Markey never really answered.

The other takeaway from this debate: These two candidates have really come to despise each other. The fight for survival will do that, even to Democrats who essentially agree on policy. While their contempt for each other is mutual, Kennedy has finally figured out how to wield his in the full family tradition.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.