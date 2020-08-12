Home of the Week: A Saugus four-bedroom with a snazzy ‘she shed'

Year built: 1989

Square feet: 2,524

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $8,010 (2020)





Call it serenity anytime, not just now.

A recent addition to this Saugus home is a 272-square foot “she shed.” It’s not a “man cave” with curtains, but a stand-alone structure deep on this 1.04-acre lot reached via a winding pathway of washed pebblestone walkway with stepping stones.

Behind the cedar clapboard exterior is a working wood stove and wood-like laminate flooring underneath a vaulted ceiling. Best, though, may be the covered porch, upon which sits two hammocks. Sipping coffee on this rocker? Only for the steady hand.

Advertisement

Adjacent is a hot tub, and just beyond, down a second pathway, is a half basketball court. A fire pit offers a great way to socialize, when you want to.

The main house, located in the Hammersmith Village neighborhood, is a Garrison Colonial with a white kitchen, a ground-level bedroom/office suite, and a third-floor suite with a balcony.

Entrance is via a multicolored slate walkway to a front door flanked by sidelights. The foyer is so spacious that it currently hosts a grand piano with enough room for listeners to congregate.

On the left, four wide steps connect to the living room. The space features a trio of windows topped with a half-moon window, a working fireplace with a brick surround and a wood mantel, and a towering ceiling. The flooring here is cherry hardwood.

Back out in the foyer, the first-floor suite is on the right. It features two closets (one is a walk-in), beige carpeting, a dome light, and a wide window. The room is connected to the first full bath, which has a shower behind a frosted-glass door, a white ceramic tile floor, beige ceramic tile with accents on the walls, and a white single vanity topped with cultured marble.

Advertisement

The foyer also connects to a formal dining room that boasts exposed brick, a pellet stove, recessed lighting, and an 8-foot slider to one of the home’s three patios. The flooring here and in the foyer is cherry hardwood. A dogleg hallway off the dining room leads to doors to the backyard and the two-car garage, as well as a laundry room with a sink. The dining room also connects to the kitchen and living room. They are four steps up.

In the kitchen, the color scheme changes dramatically from natural wood highlights to a space surrendered to sunshine and varying shades of gray and white. The kitchen boasts a breakfast area with a slider to the deck, a nook perfect for a coffee bar, and enough space to accommodate a table for six. The kitchen offers gray picture-frame cabinets with soft-close drawers and doors and undermounted lighting; polished granite counters; stainless-steel smart appliances (double oven, refrigerator, and hood vent); a farmer’s sink; a blue-gray glass subway tile backsplash; and a roughly 9-foot-long island with a sink and a granite counter that has a beveled edge. The flooring is gray oak planks

Stairs between the kitchen and living room lead to the third floor and the home’s other bedrooms and baths. The first bedroom has two windows, two closets, and built-in seating, while the second offers two windows and a double closet with a sliding door. All of the bedrooms on this level have cherry floors. The owner’s suite comes with a slider to the deck, a half-moon window, a vaulted ceiling, and a walk-in closet. The en-suite bath offers a whirlpool tub-shower combo, a bidet, a toilet, a white porcelain tile floor, porcelain tile with a mirrored look on the walls, a window, and a long dual vanity with oak cabinetry and a man-made material on top.

Advertisement

The main full bath offers a tub/shower combo, a single oak vanity topped with a cultured stone sink, and white ceramic tile for the floor and the shower backsplash.

The attached two-car garage surprises with a vinyl-composite tile floor in a checkerboard design. Additional house features include an updated electrical system, a central vacuuming system, air conditioning, a new roof, and high-efficiency forced-hot water heat by oil.

There is no basement.

Candice Pagliarulo Hodgson of Lyv Realty in Middleton has the listing.

Take the virtual tour.

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-backyard Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-she-shed Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-she-shed-interior Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-bedroom-3 Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-owner-patio Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-owner-bath Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-owner-tub Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-living-room Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-laundry Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-owner-suite Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-lower-level-suite-walkin Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-kitchen-counters Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-garage Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-she-shed-porch Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-foyer Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-downstairs-suite Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-breakfast Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-dining Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-exterior-front Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-basketball Kenneth Hodgson

5-hammersmith-road-saugus-downstairs-bath Kenneth Hodgson

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.