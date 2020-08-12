Ashland secures spot in MIBL championship game with sixth-inning rally

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday’s Massachusetts Independent Baseball League semifinal, and Ashland trailing Medfield, 3-2, Ryan Donahue’s pitch went to the backstop. After Tyler Dossas scampered home easily from third, Balewicz followed with his heads-up base running, scoring all the way from second.

Balewicz safely slid in head first at home, completing a go-ahead two-run sequence that occurred without a ball being put in play.

QUINCY — Kevin Balewicz’s head was up as he ran from second to third on a passed ball, and right when he saw an errant throw home trickle into the infield grass, he sprinted down the third-base line.

Advertisement

Owen Radcliffe promptly retired the top of the Medfield lineup in order and top-seeded Ashland escaped with a 4-3 win at Adams Field to advance to Thursday’s MIBL championship game. Medfield falls into the losers’ bracket and will play Quincy, 11-7 winners over Braintree earlier Wednesday, in an elimination game Thursday at 5.

The winner of that game must beat Ashland twice to claim the title.

“In practice we do base running with balls in the dirt and we’re told to be very aggressive and take advantage of their mistakes,” said Balewicz. “Sliding home was the best feeling in the world.”

After a 20-minute delay occurred during the first half inning because of a light outage, Ashland got the scoring started in the bottom of the first off Donahue. With two outs in the inning, Dossas lofted a two-out single down the right field line, scoring a pair for a 2-0 lead.

Medfield got both runs back in the ensuing half inning. Sam Palmer scurried home from third on a wild pitch before nine-hitter Michael Gilio drove in Jack MacDonald on a sacrifice fly to center field.

Advertisement

Donahue, who committed to attend Quinnipiac University on Tuesday, settled in to his start, retiring 11 of the next 13 batters until Ashland struck in the sixth.

Medfield took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth when Jack Goodman singled into left field and MacDonald was tripped rounding third base. The third base umpire called interference and MacDonald was awarded home.

Ashland, which won the regular season crown with a 14-1 record, is now one win away from the MIBL title, a season after falling in the Legion state championship to Lawrence.

“At the beginning of the year I gave the team an index card and everyone’s team goal was to win a championship,” said Ashland manager Jake Obid. “It’s pretty exciting that we get to do that tomorrow.”

In the earlier game Wednesday, Quincy broke open a 7-7 tie in extra inning with a four-run eighth inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Harry Peters.



