Bruins need double overtime to outlast Hurricanes in playoff opener

Bergeron’s strike in the second overtime lifted the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Hurricanes Wednesday, and a 1-0 series lead in their first-round playoff series inside the NHL’s summertime bubble at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

As this region has learned over the last 16 seasons, Patrice Bergeron doesn’t miss very often.

It was a game with so many opportunities for the Bruins, so many of them missed.

Boston and Carolina, waited in vain to kick it off Tuesday because of the five-overtime epic between the Lightning and Blue Jackets, needed four periods and change to settle this one after an unusual 11 a.m. puck drop, some 15 hours after the previous night’s game was called.

Advertisement

Deadlocked at 3 early in 2OT, Brandon Carlo’s shot block and legal pick freed a rushing David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand to streak up the ice and play give-and-go. Bergeron arrived late, faked Carolina netminder Petr Mrazek into thinking he was shooting short-side, and fired it far-side past the sliding keeper at 1:13 of the fifth period.

“Relief is not the right word,” coach Bruce Cassidy said of his top line. “These guys are battle-tested.”

The Bruins were frustrated by a myriad of missed opportunities, particularly several on the stick of Jake DeBrusk, but they got there when it counted.

“Thought we stuck with it, defended really, really well,” Cassidy said. “Supported each other … and did a lot of good things on offense.”

The Bruins flung 25 pucks toward Mrazek (36 saves) in the first overtime, landing 11. They outshot Carolina, 11-6. They had 10 scoring chances and allowed two.

Their power play, which misfired on its first four opportunities, went to work with 1:36 left in the first overtime when Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei hauled down Charlie Coyle on the rush. They couldn’t establish enough possession to get the Hurricanes scrambling, and squandered the 24 seconds of fresh ice to start the second OT.

Advertisement

After Pastrnak erased a first-period Carolina lead, Coyle and David Krejci gave the Bruins a pair of one-goal advantages. But the Bruins lost the lead at 9:49 of the third, when defenseman Haydn Fleury whipped a 60-foot wrister through a screen. Netminder Tuukka Rask (25 saves) did not pick it up until it was nearly past him.

Cassidy wasn’t sure if he would use Rask in Game 2 on Thursday.

“Everyone should sleep well tonight, get some rest,” he said.

















Some observations:





▪ The Bruins looked like a playoff team: engaged physically, attacking the net. That was a relief to anyone who worried about them in the round-robin. The top line produced a goal against Carolina’s top defense pair.

▪ The Bruins were tied at 2-2 after two, but the first two periods were a study in missed opportunities. Jake DeBrusk was involved in several of them. On a three-on-one break, DeBrusk hit the post on a one-timer from in close, after an expertly timed cross-ice pass from David Krejci. That was better than the earlier three-on-one, on which he, Krejci, and Ondrej Kase couldn’t produce a shot.

DeBrusk missed a gimme opportunity to put the Bruins up by a goal late in the second period.

He had a wide-open net after an offensive-zone flurry that included a bomb of a drive from Charlie McAvoy and a Matt Grzelcyk shot that hit the iron not once but twice. Chris Wagner saw DeBrusk across the zone, alone at the far post, and fed him. DeBrusk had enough time to dunk the feed that Krejci raised both gloves in the air. DeBrusk chunked the shot.

Advertisement

DeBrusk, hard on himself but not a hothead, raged as he skated to the bench. He snapped his stick over his knee.

▪ The Bruins’ best defenseman, McAvoy, had his toolbox open. He was everywhere, denying entries and chances, creating looks for teammates, using his body.

Late in the third, he shrugged off the Carolina forecheck by dodging a check and holding the puck, then skated the puck out of the zone, then waited for Krejci’s line to find him for a one-timer out high. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek shouldered away McAvoy’s screamer to keep it tied.

McAvoy departed down the tunnel midway through the first OT and missed several minutes.

▪ Mrazek made 19 saves through 40 minutes, the Bruins outshooting the Hurricanes, 21-9. Mrazek’s best save came on Anders Bjork, who was alone in the second. Defenseman Brandon Carlo got it deep on the forecheck, Charlie Coyle found the puck behind the net, and Coyle fed over his shoulder to Bjork. From the slot, Bjork had all the time in the world to beat the goaltender. He didn’t.

▪ The Bruins, who led for 0:00 of the round-robin, kept that streak alive on a goal by Carolina defenseman Joel Edmundson at 13:02 of the first. They had five skaters back, but their gaps were far too wide. Fault the soft backchecking of Nick Ritchie, Bjork, and Coyle, who allowed Canes winger Warren Foegele to escape twice on the wall. That let Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen set up a thunderous one-timer for the ex-Blues defenseman.

Advertisement

▪ The top line came to play, though. On a gorgeous set piece, the Bruins tied it with 2:15 left in the first. Patrice Bergeron won an offensive-zone draw, and Brad Marchand wheeled around the circle with the puck. David Pastrnak backed his way across the crease and was open for a far-side one-timer. Cash.

While Bergeron tied up his man, Marchand and Pastrnak caught Carolina’s top D pair, Jaccob Slavin and Dougie Hamilton, flat-footed. Mrazek wasn’t tall enough in his net, sliding across while hunched over.

▪ Mrazek and his teammates were irate after Coyle potted the 2-1 goal at 4:38 of the second. In real time, it was unclear whether an airborne puck in front was touched by Ritchie or Bjork — which would have created a potential hand pass — or Slavin. It also was unclear whether Mrazek covered the puck after it was knocked down. The sticks of Ritchie and Bjork knocked it loose to Coyle, who snapped it home.

After a Carolina challenge, officials ruled that Ritchie committed a potential hand pass when he knocked down an airborne puck with his glove, but Mrazek’s attempt to cover changed possession to Carolina. No hand pass, no cover, a good goal, and a Bruins power play for delay of game on the challenge.

Advertisement

▪ Carolina undoubtedly saw what happened next as karma. Pastrnak sent a blind cross-ice pass toward Torey Krug that was picked off by Brock McGinn. The Carolina winger sped up the ice, pump-faked to his forehand and shelved a backhander underneath Tuukka Rask’s crossbar. Lip-readers didn’t have to work hard to catch Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour spitting a few choice expletives from the bench.

It was the low point of several disjointed Bruins power plays.

▪ Hamilton was playing his first game since Jan. 16. However, Carolina was without No. 3 right defenseman Sami Vatanen and No. 3 right wing Justin Williams, who were deemed unfit to play.

▪ The Bruins’ fourth line, Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Wagner, played hard. Nordstrom blocked five shots through three periods. But they were out-attempted, 16-9, through three periods.









▪ Boston’s defensemsen were up in the play. McAvoy was as engaged as usual, but Krug, Carlo, and Grzelcyk started rushes. Even Jeremy Lauzon was in first on the forecheck on one shift.

▪ It was an underwhelming “real playoff” debut for Kase, who had a difficult time fighting through checks, and made a poor decision 2:42 into the second period, committing a holding penalty in the offensive zone when he grabbed Hamilton with both mitts after losing his stick on the forecheck.

























Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports