Celtics sign coach Brad Stevens to an extension

The Celtics on Wednesday signed head coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension.

Stevens signed a six-year, $22 million deal with Boston in July 2013, and in 2016 signed a three-year extension that was set to expire following the 2020-21 season. Terms of the latest extension were not disclosed.

“Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today,” said Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement. “More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honored to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship.”