Celtics sign coach Brad Stevens to an extension

The Celtics on Wednesday signed head coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension.
Stevens signed a six-year, $22 million deal with Boston in July 2013, and in 2016 signed a three-year extension that was set to expire following the 2020-21 season. Terms of the latest extension were not disclosed.
“Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today,” said Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement. “More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honored to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship.”
Advertisement
Stevens, 43, has compiled a 318-245 record over his seven seasons in Boston. He is fourth on the team’s all-time wins list, trailing only Red Auerbach (795), Tommy Heinsohn (427) and Doc Rivers (416). This year Stevens guided the Celtics to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, which will begin next week. Boston had reached the playoffs in six consecutive seasons.
“Brad is an accomplished coach and an outstanding person,” Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said. “We are proud to have him lead our team forward in our quest for Banner 18.”
Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.