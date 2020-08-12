fb-pixel
Celtics will face Sixers in first round of NBA playoffs

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated August 12, 2020, 1 hour ago
Kemba Walker and the Celtics will meet Philadelphia in the first round of the postseason.Kim Klement/Associated Press

With the Pacers beating the Rockets, the Celtics’ first-round playoff opponent has been set: Philadelphia.

Boston, which is now locked into the third seed, will face sixth-seeded Philadelphia in the opening round. The Celtics have one regular-season game left, Thursday at noon against Washington.

It’ll be the second time in three years the two teams will meet in the playoffs.

Boston is 1-3 against the Sixers this season; however, Philadelphia will enter the postseason without guard Ben Simmons, who is out after undergoing surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee.

The winner of the Sixers-Celtics series will take on either the No. 2 seed Raptors or No. 7 seed Nets in the second round. The other two matchups feature the Bucks against the Magic and the Heat vs. the Pacers.

