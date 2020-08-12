Coronavirus pandemic forces Big East to postpone fall sports for 2020

“Due to the unprecedented and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the BIG EAST Conference and its member institutions have announced that fall sports competition will not be conducted in 2020. The Conference will assess alternative options to stage fall sports contests during the spring of 2021.

“The decision was made in consultation with the Big East COVID-19 Task Force, an intra-conference medical advisory group that includes administrators, doctors, athletic trainers, student-athletes and national experts in global pandemics and infectious diseases.”

“This very difficult decision came after an exhaustive review by our Presidents and Athletics Directors and followed consideration of NCAA guidance, COVID-19 case counts and trend lines nationally and in Big East communities, and the many unknowns surrounding testing availability, turnaround time and travel restrictions in our 11 locales,” said conference commissioner Val Ackerman. “We take pride in the high-level competition and experiences we provide to our fall sports student-athletes, and we share their deep disappointment that this will not be a normal year.

“Our plans for men’s and women’s basketball and other sports are unaffected at this time.”

The news comes in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement from the Big 12 that it would play this fall, as well as the statement from earlier in the week that the Big Ten and Pac-12 had both called off their 2020 fall schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

