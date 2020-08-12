fb-pixel
Rays at Red Sox | 7:30 p.m. (NESN)

Game 18: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 12, 2020, 23 minutes ago
Zack Godley tossed four shutout innings against the Blue Jays last week.
Zack Godley tossed four shutout innings against the Blue Jays last week.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox will look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Rays when the two teams square off at Fenway tonight.

Lineups

Red Sox (6-11): TBA

Pitching: RHP Zack Godley (0-1, 3.97)

Rays (10-8): TBA

Pitching: LHP Blake Snell (0-0, 3.38)

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Godley: Margot 6-25, Renfroe 5-20, Zunino 2-7, Meadows 2-3, Lowe 1-3, Robertson 1-2, Lowe 0-1, Kiermaier 0-2, Diaz 0-1, Choi 1-1, Adames 0-1

Red Sox vs. Snell: Bogaerts 2-21, Bradley 5-16, Pillar 5-14, Moreland 0-14, Benintendi 3-9, Martinez 1-7, Vazquez 2-7, Devers 0-4, Plawecki 0-2, Chavis 0-3, Lin 0-2

Stat of the Day: The Rays are 10-2 in their last 12 games against the Red Sox and 11-1 in their last 12 games at Fenway Park.

Notes: Godley tossed four shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks, against the Blue Jays last week. ... Michael Chavis has nine hits in his last 24 at-bats (.375), following an 0-for-25 stretch. ... Jonathan Arauz has five hits in seven at-bats in the last two games after going 0-for-9 to begin the season. ... The Rays have scored 29 runs over their last 36 innings, compared to one run in the previous 22 innings. ... Snell is 5-3 with a 3.10 ERA in 10 career starts against the Red Sox. He pitched three scoreless innings in his last start against the Yankees.

