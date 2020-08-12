Game 18: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Rays when the two teams square off at Fenway tonight.

Pitching: RHP Zack Godley (0-1, 3.97)

Rays (10-8): TBA

Pitching: LHP Blake Snell (0-0, 3.38)

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Godley: Margot 6-25, Renfroe 5-20, Zunino 2-7, Meadows 2-3, Lowe 1-3, Robertson 1-2, Lowe 0-1, Kiermaier 0-2, Diaz 0-1, Choi 1-1, Adames 0-1

Red Sox vs. Snell: Bogaerts 2-21, Bradley 5-16, Pillar 5-14, Moreland 0-14, Benintendi 3-9, Martinez 1-7, Vazquez 2-7, Devers 0-4, Plawecki 0-2, Chavis 0-3, Lin 0-2

Stat of the Day: The Rays are 10-2 in their last 12 games against the Red Sox and 11-1 in their last 12 games at Fenway Park.

Notes: Godley tossed four shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks, against the Blue Jays last week. ... Michael Chavis has nine hits in his last 24 at-bats (.375), following an 0-for-25 stretch. ... Jonathan Arauz has five hits in seven at-bats in the last two games after going 0-for-9 to begin the season. ... The Rays have scored 29 runs over their last 36 innings, compared to one run in the previous 22 innings. ... Snell is 5-3 with a 3.10 ERA in 10 career starts against the Red Sox. He pitched three scoreless innings in his last start against the Yankees.

