Hurricanes coach fined $25k for ripping officials

“This is why the league is a joke, in my opinion, on these things,” said Brind’Amour, as reported by Raleigh columnist Luke DeCock. “That one is a crime scene.”

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, irate over circumstances surrounding Charlie Coyle’s goal for a 2-1 Boston lead in the second, was fined $25,000 by the league after his stinging postgame comments.

Coyle snapped home a feed from Anders Bjork at 4:38 after Bjork reached under goalie Peter Mrazek’s left glove with his stick and shoveled the puck in front.

Brind’Amour, based on the comments reported by DeCock, believed the play should have been stopped, either because of a due to a hand pass by Nick Ritchie, or because Mrazek had the puck covered. Brind’Amour He said the officiating crew never made their on-ice ruling clear to him.

Advertisement

Either way, Brind’Amour challenged — based on a failure to stop the play — and subsequently loss lostthe challenge, and therefore was tagged with a two-minute minor penalty. Brock McGinn pulled the Hurricanes even, 2-2, only 21 seconds later with his shorthanded goal.

“I said, ‘What was the call on the ice?’ " said Brind’Amour, according to DeCock. “And he said, ‘You’ve got to call one or the other.’ It should be so easy. If they said the goalie had it, then it’s an easy call. They wouldn’t tell you. It makes no sense. I know we weren’t the better team, but if that goal doesn’t go in, do we win that game? I don’t know.”

The loss was the Canes’ fifth straight to the Bruins in the postseason with Brind’Amour behind their bench. He needs to find an emotional trigger, and perhaps was looking for one with his comments.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.