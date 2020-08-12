It’s a short turnaround, but Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask might play Game 2

But Cassidy, who has never called on any goaltender other than Tuukka Rask to start a non-round-robin playoff game the past four postseasons, sounded inclined to come back with his No. 1 stopper for the scheduled 8 p.m. start.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said he wasn’t certain who’ll start in net Thursday night when the Bruins, now with a 1-0 series lead, take on the Hurricanes fresh off Wednesday’s 4-3 double-OT win in Toronto.

“The one thing about today’s game …,” mused Cassidy, “ …there wasn’t a lot of taxing stretches in our end where goalies will fatigue and dehydrate. Our penalty kill was pretty solid in that regard. We didn’t get stuck a lot in our own end. That is a big factor on the recovery of Tuukka.”

It appeared Rask was going to talk in the postgame Zoom session with the media. His nameplate briefly was in place at the podium, only to have Joakim Nordstrom ultimately fill his spot, alongside Charlie Coyle. So no telling what Rask is thinking about the prospect of making two starts in a span of some 33 hours.

“Don’t forget,” added Cassidy, reflecting on regular-season play, “a lot of the back-to-back games, specifically with us —and, well, everybody — is that you’re traveling, and you are getting a poor night’s sleep and an early morning. Those won’t be the case in this particular back-to-back. Everyone should sleep well tonight, get some rest … so there is that consideration, too.”

Rask, 33, looked comfortable through the morning and afternoon on a day when it took three hours and 38 minutes to complete the game. The typical regular-season game, which moves to a shootout format after 65 minutes, generally lasts 2:40.

Rask earlier this year started on back-to-back dates, Feb. 8 and 9, which included a 4-2 win over Arizona at the Garden and a 3-1 loss to the Red Wings in Detroit.

Games on back-to-back dates in the playoffs, routine in the ’80s and ’90s, have been the exception in the NHL for the last couple of decades. Tim Thomas was the last Boston goalie to suit up for two in two days, in the opening round of 2012 against the Capitals. He lost, 4-3, April 21, and followed with a 4-3 win April 22.

Technically, Rask’s protracted run as Boston’s starter in the postseason came to an end when Jaro Halak started against Philadelphia in Game 1 of the non-elimination round-robin tournament in Toronto. Setting that aside, Rask now has started 77 consecutive postseason games with elimination consequences, a run that began after Thomas made all seven starts vs. the Capitals in 2012.

“So you’ve got two things that can tilt towards Tuukka getting a back-to-back start,” added Cassidy. “I’m not saying that’s going to happen, because a conversation needs to happen between him and goalie Bob [Essensa, the goalie coach]. And if we feel Jaro gives us the best chance to win, we’ll certainly go that route.”

Rask, who has now made 92 playoff starts, including two round-robin games, is 51-41 lifetime in the postseason. He turned back 26 of 28 Carolina shots and is now a perfect 5-0 against the Canes in postseason play the last five seasons. He yielded only five goals across four games last spring, turning back 109 of 114 chances, for a .956 save percentage.

“His game was fine — I thought the first one was a bomb,” said Cassidy, referring to a blistering Joel Edmundson one-timer that gave Carolina a 1-0 lead.

The Hurricanes tying goal, 3-3, came on a Haydn Fleury wrister that Rask normally would have stopped. But a flash screen in front — Charlie McAvoy jousting with Martin Necas — took away the goalie’s line of vision.

“At the end of the day,” said Cassidy, “there wasn’t a whole lot of Grade A [chances]. Certainly [Petr] Mrazek was the busier guy, made more high-end stops. But that doesn’t mean Tuukka didn’t play well.”

Halak, 13-15 lifetime in the postseason before coming to Boston as a free agent, last started a playoff game in 2015 for the Islanders. Technically, he is now 13-16 when factoring in his round-robin loss to the Flyers.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.