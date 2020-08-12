Just like last year, Bruins top line does a number on Hurricanes in Game 1

First, and most importantly, Patrice Bergeron’s overtime winner earned Boston its victory in NHL bubble life, clinching a 4-3 decision over Carolina for a 1-0 series lead in this initial Stanley Cup playoff round. But not lost in the conversation is how great it was for Boston to get that clutch goal from its top line, sounding an alarm to the rest of the NHL that round-robin results aside, this team is ready to compete.

The goal itself was beautiful, a poetic sequence of crisp passing and sharp shooting worthy of celebration regardless of circumstance. But given when it happened, and given who scored it, there could have been no prettier sight for the Bruins.

In other words, consider the switch flipped, or the page turned.

After three generally listless losses in the mini-tournament for seeding, the fourth-seeded Bruins revived themselves enough to handle the fifth-seeded Hurricanes much the same way they did in last year’s Eastern Conference finals. For those who might have forgotten, it was the work of Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak that proved far too much for the Hurricanes to counter. With a nod to the outstanding goaltending of Tuukka Rask, it was that Big Boy line that scored all four goals in the series-sweeping Game 4 shutout, the Big Boy line that skated rings around an overmatched defense.

Their synergy hadn’t quite made its way to Toronto, however, not across one (quote-unquote) exhibition game and three others that players all but admitted they treated as such. The trio accounted for no goals and but one meager point in the three games that counted. With an 0-3 record as a result, the reminder was clear.

As they go, so go the Bruins.

They got it going early Wednesday, a late first-period set play seeing Bergeron win a faceoff and sending the puck to Marchand, who delivered a perfect pass for Pastrnak to score. And they got it going late, with Marchand feeding Pastrnak, who fed Bergeron for the gorgeous finish.

“It looked beautiful here too, I’m not going to lie to you,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

Cassidy elected to hold that top line back at the start of the second overtime, risky in that it denied them a chance to attack on fresh ice, but ultimately effective in that their first hop over the boards was the shift that ended the game.

“They were ready to go,” Cassidy said. “It was a good play by Marchy getting it through the neutral zone. He could have got it deep, but he saw an opportunity, a crease to get in the zone. And then Pasta reads off Marchy and Bergy is coming late. We’ve seen that goal a lot of times it’s to Bergy in the middle where he chips it to Pasta and Pasta is the one zipping it.

“But that is the beauty of that line, is they can all make the plays and they can all finish. I’m not surprised at how it played out in terms of which guys scored and who made the plays, because we’ve seen them all wear both hats in terms of playmaking and goal scoring. Certainly, the chemistry came through there.”

These guys have earned their Bruins’ DNA, linking together like perfect intergenerational genes. Bergeron, the wunderkind of the 2003 draft, the second-round pick who made his way to the big club by the tender age of 18, never to leave again. That he celebrated his 35th birthday during the pandemic reminds you at once how old he is, how young he seems, and how long he’s been here.

And then there is Marchand, the third-round draft pick three years after Bergeron, the ‘little ball of hate’ who has wrung every last ounce of talent out of his undersized frame, a 32-year-old snarling package of intensity.

And then you have Pastrnak, the 24-year-old first-rounder from the 2014 draft who has paid that Bruins’ choice back with interest, outsized skills matched with a winning personality, a bedrock ready to carry on for years beyond his current linemates.

A top line worthy of top billing Wednesday.

“We were confident,” Bergeron said. “We’re a confident group, confident line. I think we got better as we went on in the round robin. Obviously you want more, you want to keep getting better and taking the next step, especially we thought that tonight was a really important game, starting Round 1, so we had to put whatever was behind us in the past and get some rhythm going.”

From a listless round robin to a restless Tuesday night, when the five-overtime thriller between Tampa Bay and Columbus pushed what was supposed to be an 8 p.m. puck drop to 11 a.m. the next morning, rhythm had not been on the Bruins’ side. But as stakes rise, so too do great players. And great lines. On the strength of Bergeron’s fourth career postseason overtime winner (second only to Patrick Kane’s five, among active players) the top line delivered. Gone were the concerns of the round robin, gone were the memories of missed training time by Pastrnak when bubble life began.

“Relief is not the right word,” Cassidy said. “These guys are battle tested.

“Even though they’ve played together a long time, it’s been four months and change. Now you’re coming into a part of the season that is high stakes. We knew there would be a little bit of — I don’t know if rust is the right word. We would take some time for them to make some little plays. And overtime is them. The faceoff play was them. They missed a little bit of that in the round robin.

“Tonight, they know that there is a little more at stake as well. Put those two things together, and competing at a high level. When they do that, they’re so talented and smart that they know things are going to happen for them and they did.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.