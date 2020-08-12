Red Sox lose another to Rays

Three defensive mishaps in the first two innings charted the game’s course. In the top of the first inning, a hard grounder by Yandy Diaz clanged off the glove of first baseman Michael Chavis to put two on with one out. After a walk loaded the bases, Joey Wendle smashed a hard grounder to first, and this time the ball found Chavis’s glove — tailor made for a force at the plate or perhaps a double play.

But the ball stuck in the webbing of the first baseman’s mitt, and so he could get just the out at first base as the first Rays run scored. It would not be the last.

One inning later, Sox starter Zack Godley allowed a leadoff homer to Willy Adames as the Rays stretched their lead to 2-0. Godley would have escaped the inning without further harm, but right fielder Kevin Pillar lost a routine two-out fly ball in the twilight for an Austin Meadows single. One batter later, Brandon Lowe took advantage of the extended opportunity, crushing a ball deep into the right field grandstand for a two-run homer and 4-0 advantage.

Tampa Bay extended the lead to 8-0 by the fourth inning and appeared set to cruise to victory. Though the Red Sox rallied for five runs in the eighth — an uprising keyed by a J.D. Martinez grand slam — the deficit proved too much to overcome, a statement that feels like it might also ring true about the Red Sox’ 2020 season.

The Sox are 6-12, the worst record in the American League and the second worst in the majors. Eighteen games into this misshapen season, the acrid stench of defeat is already familiar.

Some takeaways:

▪ The Red Sox have lost three straight to Tampa Bay to open the series at Fenway, and in the process, they’ve dropped to 1-7 against the Rays and Yankees this season. Dating to 2019, the Sox are 13-33 (.283 winning percentage) against the two — the sort of head-to-head failure that makes it challenging to anticipate a return to contention in the division until there are far-reaching improvements.

▪ The mere fact that Godley — released by the Tigers in mid-July — started on three days’ rest following a sharp four-inning outing against the Blue Jays on Saturday speaks volumes about the startling lack of depth in the Red Sox rotation. Godley’s performance on Wednesday amplified the point.

While the Red Sox defense did the righthander no favors in the first two innings, the Rays found him an easy mark, well aware of his shift in reliance from his two-seam fastball in past years to a cutter this year. The Rays smashed three homers off Godley, two on cutters, and amassed 10 hits and eight runs in three-plus innings. It was the ugliest line of the year for a Sox starting pitcher in a season that has offered impressive competition for that distinction.

Yet the workload actually proved somewhat typical of Sox starters this year. The team’s starters/openers have offered an average of just 3.9 innings, the second-lowest average by a team this year.

Godley’s poor outing also continued a trend in which the Red Sox often have been taken out of games early. The team has allowed 42 runs (2.3 per game) in the first three innings of games, worst in the majors.

▪ When Pillar led off the first inning for the Red Sox with the longest plate appearance — a 10-pitch confrontation with 2018 Cy Young winner Blake Snell that resulted in a single — it seemed like the Sox had a chance to build on a spark. Instead, Rafael Devers — in his first plate appearance after missing two games because of an ankle injury — grounded into a double play on the second pitch he saw, and Martinez followed with a two-pitch out.

Snell never was challenged again, cruising through five scoreless innings in which he scattered four hits, didn’t walk a batter, and struck out six. Snell needed just 70 pitches to complete his night’s work.

Even when the Sox lineup is at its best, Snell has proven capable of mastering it. Even so, the ease with which Tampa Bay’s pitchers have dissected Red Sox hitters has been startling. The Sox entered Wednesday having swung at 34.2 percent of pitches out of the strike zone, the highest chase rate in the majors, and a shortcoming easily exposed by a Tampa Bay staff that’s loaded with pitchers who have excellent breaking stuff. Devers — who has chased 45.3 percent of pitches out of the zone, the seventh-highest rate in baseball — looked particularly out of sorts in going 0 for 3 with the double play and a strikeout.

Already, the Sox have had eight games this year with one or no walks — tied for the most in the majors.

▪ Down, 8-0, in the eighth, the Sox rallied for five runs against Rays reliever Aaron Slegers, who was in his third inning after being called up on Wednesday. Four straight singles plated one run before Martinez unloaded on a first-pitch slider for a grand slam, his second homer in three games. The glimmers of a return to form for Martinez could loom large for the Sox — whether in helping the team to escape its morass or potentially in elevating the slugger’s value before the Aug. 31 trade deadline.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.