AMC to reopen 10 Massachusetts theaters on Aug. 20

“The remaining AMC locations will open after we get further clearance from state and local authorities that it is safe to do so,” an e-mail to AMC A-List members read.

The movie giant detailed plans to welcome the public back to two-thirds of its theaters by Sept. 3 — a process that will begin by opening 100 locations next week, according to an announcement made Wednesday morning. The first batch of theaters includes locations in Assembly Row, Boston Common, Braintree, Burlington, Framingham, Dartmouth Mall, Liberty Tree Mall, Methuen, South Bay Center, and Tyngsborough.

AMC has repeatedly delayed its reopening in response to spikes in positive COVID cases across the country. A phased reopening was first slated for July 15, then July 30, until it was pushed to “mid to late August.”

All AMC theaters will now operate at 30 percent capacity, and every other row will be blocked off to allow for social distancing in traditional theaters. (The row rule does not apply in auditoriums with AMC recliner seats.) The company also simplified its concessions menu to reduce wait times or crowding and eliminated all free refill offers. Condiments will only be available upon request.

And unlike a June AMC announcement that said masks would be optional in AMC theaters, face coverings are now required, except when consuming food and drinks. CEO Adam Aron told Variety two months ago that AMC would not mandate face masks because it “did not want to be drawn into a political controversy.” He quickly reversed his decision after facing public backlash.

New routine cleaning measures are also in place. Every auditorium will be disinfected with electrostatic sprayers before every show, and staff will vacuum carpeted areas every night with HEPA filter vacuums. HVAC systems have been upgraded and installed with MERV 13 filters.

“We recognize that the world has changed,” said Aron in a video about the reopening. “As a result, the health and safety of our movie theater guests and our movie theater staff is our absolute highest priority at AMC.”

The company also debuted special reopening offers for returning customers.

On the 20th, all tickets to a number of classic and already-released films theaters will play — like “Back to the Future,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Star Wars: Episode V” — will be 15 cents. These movies will be ticketed at $5 after opening day. And matinee showings before 5 p.m. will be discounted at 30 percent of the usual ticket price for a limited time.

AMC is also offering new deadlines and $5 deals for its A-List subscription, which gives audiences access to three showings per week, discounted tickets, and early reservations. The company says current subscribers whose memberships were deactivated during the pandemic have until Dec. 1 to reactivate or cancel their account before AMC begins charging them again.

Though there are fewer new releases coming out of Hollywood during the pandemic, AMC will still be showing unseen premieres. Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” debuts Aug. 21, followed by “The New Mutants” (Aug. 28), and “Tenet” (Sept. 3), among others.

AMC operates more than 1,000 theaters globally. The company suffered staggering financial losses this year, including $2.4 billion of losses by June, according to Variety.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_