Doc Talk: Hiroshima remembered, percussion pedagogy, feminist critique, present tense

As seen in Susan Strickler’s inspiring and disconcerting documentary, “ The Vow From Hiroshima ,” Thurlow, now 88, has been pushing ever since. She describes how after escaping the building she made her way home, passing hundreds of “ghosts” — victims with skin and flesh hanging from their bones, carrying their eyeballs in their hands, and with organs protruding from their bodies. Once home she learned that several members of her family had been killed, including her sister. Her 4-year-old nephew clung to life.

On Aug. 6, 1945, in Hiroshima, 13-year-old Setsuko Thurlow was working with other students as a volunteer helping decipher enemy codes. As a supervisor gave a ”pep talk” urging them to work hard for the emperor, she caught a glimpse of a white flash. Then she recalls flying through the air and passing out. Regaining consciousness, she heard a man’s voice telling her not to give up, to keep pushing toward the light. She did so and escaped as the building, which was in flames, collapsed, trapping 27 of her fellow students inside. They were burned alive.

In 2017, she pleaded before the UN General Assembly for passage of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and described how her nephew died. He had been “transformed into an unrecognizable, melted chunk of flesh . . . begging for water until death released him from agony.” She then beseeched the delegates to pass the treaty, so other children didn’t suffer the same fate.

Outside the assembly, Nikki Haley, the then-US ambassador, who had organized a boycott of the vote with nearly 40 other nations, was speaking to the press. “We would love to have a ban on nuclear treat —” she misspoke, then caught herself, “on nuclear weapons, but we have to be realistic.”

The treaty passed — without the support of any of the nuclear-armed nations. Thurlow’s organization, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, won the Nobel Peace Prize that year and she accepted it for the group. “When I was a 13-year-old girl trapped in the smoldering rubble, I kept pushing, I kept moving toward the light, and I survived,” she said in her address. “Our light now is a [nuclear-weapons] ban treaty.”

Last January the Doomsday Clock — the symbolic gauge used by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists since 1947 to annually measure the world’s proximity to nuclear war — was set at 100 seconds to midnight, the closest to annihilation yet.

“The Vow From Hiroshima” can be streamed on Ovid.fV.

Go to www.ovid.tv/videos/the-vow-from-hiroshima.

A scene from "River City Drumbeat." Juan Castañeda/Owsley Brown Presents

Beating the odds

When Edward “Nardie” White was growing up in West Louisville, Ky., he had an interest in the arts but was told that “it just wasn’t something black males did.” Nonetheless, White would establish with his wife, Zambia Nkrumah, the River City Drum Corp, which for three decades has been serving the Black community by training young people in the art of African percussion and African culture in general.

Marlon Johnson and Anne Flatté‘s alternately stirring, reflective, and bittersweet documentary, “River City Drumbeat,” follows White, now 65 and a widower, as he ponders retirement and grooms his protégé, Albert Shumake, to take over the organization. The film also focuses on three outstanding drummers whose talents and hard work have helped them excel in high school and earned them college scholarships.

Then there are the performances themselves, in which kids of all ages play their instruments with precise synchronization, and the syncopated rhythm of their drumming and chanting is irresistibly rousing. “Our culture will be our savior,” says White, and this film is evidence that he might be right.

“River City Drumbeat” can be seen via the Coolidge Corner Virtual Screening Room beginning Aug. 14.

Go to coolidge.org/films/river-city-drumbeat.

Germaine Greer and Norman Mailer in "Town Bloody Hall." Criterion Collection

Raising ‘Hall’

One wonders how the brilliant, arrogant, macho writer Norman Mailer would fare in these days of #MeToo. Actually, he wasn’t doing too great in 1971, judging from D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus’s documentary “Town Bloody Hall: A Dialogue on Women’s Liberation” (1979).

Spurred by the controversy raised by his essay (later a book) “The Prisoner of Sex,” before, Mailer was moderating a panel discussion with four prominent feminist writers and activists. They included Jacqueline Ceballos, Germaine Greer, Jill Johnston, and Diana Trilling.

According to the format each participant delivers a 10-minute address followed by a question from Mailer. Perhaps the most cogent of the panelists, Greer eloquently destroys the myth of the dominant male artist that is a key to Mailer’s aesthetics. He is further challenged when Johnston recites a funny and obscene Gertrude Stein-ish stream-of-consciousness poem. She goes over her time limit, ignores Mailer’s increasingly abusive demands that she cede the floor, and ends up rolling around on the stage with two other women in simulated sex.

The discussion draws out Mailer’s misogyny. His denials of being anti-feminist are undermined by his bullying and name-calling — “harridan” being one of the milder epithets. Perhaps the most cutting observation comes from the audience, which was filled with the intellectual and literary elite of the time. Susan Sontag quietly asks him why he insists on referring to the female panelists by the patronizing term “lady critic.” Mailer’s response, in which he suggests that he distinguishes them as such because it is rare to see women in such an unsuitable field, elicits catcalls, groans, and incredulous stares.

A raucous, revealing snapshot of a turbulent period in our cultural history, “Town Bloody Hall” is also an example of Pennebaker and Hegedus’s pioneering observational cinema at its best.

“Town Bloody Hall“ is available from the Criterion Collection on on Blu-ray and DVD, starting Aug. 18.

Go to www.criterion.com/films/30213-town-bloody-hall.

Marina Abramovic during her performance as part of the exhibition "Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present" at the Museum of Modern Art.

Face time

Matthew Akers’s provocative documentary “Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present” (2012) opens with an image we don’t see that often: a long close-up of a person’s face. It is that of the artist of the title, who is engaged in a performance piece for her 2010 retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art, “The Artist Is Present.” For three months, eight hours a day, and six days a week she sat motionless in a chair in a gallery as thousands of visitors, one by one, took a seat across a table from her and looked into her eyes.

The effect is powerful. Many weep as years of repressed pain lift. Even on film the artist’s presence can still be felt, offering an empathetic fellow consciousness that mirrors one’s soul. Akers also provides a brisk account of Abramovic’s career as a performance artist, a provocateur who uses her body — often naked, lacerated, or pushed to its limits — to compel viewers into an awareness of their own physical existence.

“Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present“ can be streamed on Aug. 21 on Ovid.TV.

Go to www.ovid.tv.