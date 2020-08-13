How Misha Green leaned into the horror of ‘Lovecraft Country’

With darkness descending and the sheriff on their tail, the trio fear for their lives. The casually cruel racism here is quintessentially all-American and truly monstrous. But moments later, the trio encounter monsters of the non-metaphorical variety, nasty creatures with pointy teeth and a vicious streak to match the sheriff’s. It turns the world of the show upside-down and sets the tone for everything that follows.

In the first episode of “Lovecraft Country,” premiering Sunday on HBO, the three Black protagonists — Atticus (Jonathan Majors), his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), and his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) — find themselves in a “sundown” town. In the 1950s that means that any Blacks still out after the sun sets are subject to the whims of law enforcement — in this case, a menacing and malicious sheriff, who also warns them not to speed on their way out.

“Lovecraft Country” was adapted from Matt Ruff’s novel by Misha Green, the series’ writer and showrunner. She previously was co-creator of “Underground,” another action-packed series that messed with viewers’ expectations while exploring the Black experience in America.

Green spoke about her new series by phone last week.

Q. The episodes pack so much story and action in. Each could contain multiple episodes. Do you overload the story to create an immersive experience?

A. Pacing-wise, I like to eat story, I like things to happen, I like them to happen fast and I like them to keep happening.

After reading the novel, which reclaims all of the pulp genre space for people of color, I felt we had to go keep it moving. We wanted to have our “secret society” episode and our haunted house episode and our body horror episode. We wanted to make sure each episode had its own theme, but within that we were telling these families’ journeys so by the end of the season, the overall arc will come to its conclusion as well.

Q. Beyond putting Black characters front and center in the horror genre, did you also look to subvert the monster, ghost, body horror, and other subsets?

A. In an homage, you always want to subvert it and have fresh new takes. You don’t want the audience to say, “Oh they just did ‘The Amityville Horror’ there,” you always want to add something new.

We had a syllabus for each episode, saying, “Watch this, read this,” that came from everyone in the writers’ room. Someone would mention an obscure South Korean movie, and someone else would say “Beloved” is the best ghost story ever. The arguments around the themes of each episode were really exciting. We pulled from all these places to find what each moment had to become for us.

Q. “Underground” opened with a slave being chased through the woods set to Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead.” You do it again in “Lovecraft Country.” What do you hope stepping out of time like this conveys to viewers?

A. The show is set in the 1950s but we have songs like “Whitey on the Moon,” “Movin’ on Up,” a cover of “Bad Moon Rising,” and we even used found audio of James Baldwin [speaking in 1965]. By stepping out of time, I want viewers to understand that these stories are not just in the past, they’re very much present.

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett in HBO's "Lovecraft Country." Elizabeth Morris/HBO

Q. So much of the show — the semi-anthological approach, packing so much into each episode, using anachronistic songs — plays with audience expectations. Is that a conscious effort on your part or just the way you write?

A. It’s both. One of the things I love so much about horror is the way it uses surprise, and when I write, it’s about: What have we not seen before? What’s going to surprise us? If we’re not going beyond, taking that challenge, I get kind of bored. But also there’s so much TV now, you can see a million things, so the question becomes: How do we make this a special event? What’s the next level we can push beyond?

Q. You had a bigger budget than last time. With all those special effects at your disposal, how often did you think about dialing it up more or dialing it back?

A. It was liberating, and I was like a kid in a candy store. But I’ve always been a story-first person. The effects are a tool, but you can’t just use it because it looks good.

Sometimes the effects team would say, “Misha, if we extend the clip by 10 frames, this is what we could do. Doesn’t that look really cool?” I’d say,”Yes, it looks super dope, but you know what else looks really good? — using 10 frames less in the way that makes sense for the story.”

Also, for me, in horror things look better when you just see it for a second because then your imagination takes over.

Q. The sheriff in the pilot is truly despicable, as is the police captain in the third episode, as are . . . well, pretty much all the white characters. Do you think white viewers will be open to seeing the omnipresent racism differently now than they would have six months ago?

A. It’s hard for me to say what viewers will take from a thing because I try not to think about that when I’m making it. But I think people will look at it differently now because we’re in the middle of a pandemic and an uprising and we’ve never experienced that in my lifetime. So you can’t view the show the way you would have viewed it six months ago even though it’s the same show.

Q. As you think ahead to a second season, will you let the writing be influenced by recent events, even though the show is set in the 1950s?

A. You hope that you’re telling a universal story that will resonate when it comes out, but also 20 years later. You’re aiming for timelessness. Season two still has the same place in my mind as it had before, but of course it will be influenced by everything that has happened. As an artist, you hope you’re speaking to the times, and the times are definitely speaking to you. There’s no way to avoid that.

Interview was edited and condensed. Stuart Miller can be reached at stuartmiller5186@gmail.com.