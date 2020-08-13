SpeakEasy launches podcast of new work by Boston playwrights

MJ Halberstadt is among the playwrights who have participated in SpeakEasy Stage Company’s The Boston Project, the theater’s effort to develop plays that tell stories anchored by local voices and settings. Now he’ll be the first to have his work featured in a new podcast dedicated to those plays.

On Friday, SpeakEasy is launching “The Boston Project Podcast” with an audio performance of Halberstadt’s “The Usual Unusual.” The play is set in a LGBTQ+ bookstore in Boston that, after serving as a focal point for the queer community for years, struggles with its role going forward.

“I was at a StageSource conference where [director] Scott Edmiston and [performer] Black Venus were talking about the future of queer theater,” says Halberstadt. “Scott was arguing for ‘queering the classics,’ while Black Venus was advocating for new voices. I wanted to find a way to amplify this debate.”